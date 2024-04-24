LegalMatch Achieves '7 Million Case Count' Milestone, Cementing Its Place as the Leader in Online Legal Matching

RENO, Nev., April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LegalMatch.com , the pioneering online platform connecting consumers with qualified attorneys, has achieved a monumental milestone: surpassing 7 million cases posted on its platform. This remarkable achievement underscores LegalMatch's unwavering devotion to bridging the gap between individual clients and the legal representation they need.

Founded in 1999, LegalMatch has been a constant innovator in the legal technology landscape. The platform offers a user-friendly experience, allowing individuals to easily present their case details and get matched with pre-screened attorneys in their area of legal need. This streamlined process empowers individuals to navigate legal challenges with confidence, regardless of their location.

"Reaching the '7 million case count' milestone is a testament to the growing need for accessible and affordable legal help. With the rise of remote work and the complexities of the modern legal landscape, individuals increasingly turn to digital platforms like LegalMatch to find trusted legal support. We are incredibly proud to have played a pivotal role in connecting millions of people with the legal guidance they deserve," says Ken LaMance, LegalMatch's General Counsel.

This milestone signifies LegalMatch's dedication to user needs and commitment to continuous improvement. The company constantly refines its platform, ensuring a seamless and efficient experience for both consumers seeking legal help and attorneys looking to expand their client base.

LegalMatch remains committed to its mission: democratizing access to legal services. With a growing user base and a dedication to innovation, the company is poised to continue its leadership role in the online legal services industry.

About Us

LegalMatch is the nation's oldest and largest online legal lead-generation service. Headquartered in Reno, Nevada, LegalMatch helps people find the right lawyer and helps attorneys find new clients. LegalMatch's service is free to individuals and small businesses looking for legal help. For more information about LegalMatch, please visit our website or contact us directly.

LegalMatch California is a California State Bar certified Lawyer Referral Service #0140 dedicated to improving the quality and affordability of legal services in all California counties. LegalMatch California is an innovative forum for lawyers and legal clients to meet. California attorneys interested in joining LegalMatch California must meet membership qualifications and carry malpractice insurance. LegalMatch California, like its parent organization LegalMatch.com, remains free to consumers.

