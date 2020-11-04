LegalMatch Achieves Increased Case Engagement Despite National Pandemic Conditions

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LegalMatch, the nation's largest online attorney-client matching service, has reported increased case engagement in spite of the nationwide pandemic situation.

The company is pleased to report that the number of engaged legal cases per attorney increased significantly for the majority of the categories of law during the 2nd quarter of 2020, compared to the same period in 2019.

According to a report issued by Clio , the legal industry as a whole has taken a hit during this pandemic. However, during the same period, LegalMatch's Member Attorneys for the most part saw major increases across quite a few categories:





Family Law (+18%)

Wills, Trusts, & Estates (+107%)

Tax Law (+48%)

Business Litigation (+22%)

Employment & Labor (+35%)

Health & Elder Care (+84%)

Product Liability & Replacement (+127%)

Construction (+41%)

Business - Transactional (+48%)

Consumer Law (+28%)

Environmental Law (+102%)

LegalMatch attributes its continued success to its online platform, which allows customers to seek access to legal services remotely. Growth may also be attributed to innovative shifts in marketing to adjust to the changing legal needs of Americans in the past year.

Family law attorney and LegalMatch subscriber James J. states, "LegalMatch has positively affected my bottom line, especially during this COVID-19 crisis. It shows that there are people out there that need legal advice despite the crisis. LegalMatch allows me to reach out to more potential clients at little to no cost, when compared with other advertising services' monthly fee."

About Us

LegalMatch is the nation's oldest and largest online legal matching service. Headquartered in San Francisco with offices throughout the country, LegalMatch helps people find attorneys and helps attorneys find new clients. LegalMatch's service is free to consumers, from individuals to small businesses. For more information about LegalMatch, please visit our website or contact us directly.

LegalMatch California is a CA State Bar certified Lawyer Referral Service #0140 dedicated to improving the quality and affordability of legal services in all California counties. LegalMatch California is an innovative forum for lawyers and legal clients to meet. California attorneys interested in joining LegalMatch California must meet membership qualifications and carry malpractice insurance. LegalMatch California, like its parent organization LegalMatch.com, remains free to consumers.

