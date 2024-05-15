LegalMatch Bucks Layoff Trend, Expands Team to Meet Rise in Online Legal Needs

RENO, Nev., May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- While many companies are addressing economic headwinds by resorting to layoffs, LegalMatch.com , the leading online platform connecting consumers with qualified lawyers, is experiencing significant growth. Today, the company announced a strategic expansion across its sales, key account management, call center, and development teams.

This expansion directly responds to a surge in demand for online legal services. LegalMatch has seen a rise in cases submitted across multiple legal practice areas, reflecting a broader shift towards digital solutions for a variety of legal needs.

The company's growth trajectory stands in stark contrast to the national trend of layoffs, and leadership attributes the platform's success to creating a seamless experience for both consumers and lawyers.

"At LegalMatch, we're proud to be bucking the trend and expanding our team to meet the increasing demand for online legal support. This growth reflects the trust consumers and lawyers have placed in our platform, and we're committed to building on that trust by providing a seamless legal experience for everyone," says Ken LaMance, LegalMatch's General Counsel.

LegalMatch is actively recruiting for positions in:

Sales: Experienced professionals to connect individuals, businesses and organizations with LegalMatch's comprehensive attorney network.

Experienced professionals to connect individuals, businesses and organizations with LegalMatch's comprehensive attorney network. Key Account Management: Strategic thinkers who build and maintain strong relationships with key clients.

Strategic thinkers who build and maintain strong relationships with key clients. Call Center: Dedicated representatives to provide exceptional customer service to both consumers and lawyers.

Dedicated representatives to provide exceptional customer service to both consumers and lawyers. Development: Talented engineers to continue building and refining the LegalMatch platform.

By strategically expanding its workforce, LegalMatch positions itself to meet the growing need for accessible legal resources. This commitment to growth ensures LegalMatch remains the go-to platform for both consumers seeking legal guidance and attorneys looking to connect with new clients.

