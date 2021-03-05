LegalMatch California Successfully Assists Client Referrals from The State Bar of California

SAN FRANCISCO, March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LegalMatch California is pleased to report a steady stream of client referrals provided directly from the State Bar of California. According to Google Analytics statistics, the CalBar.ca.gov website has been sending over 100 legal cases a month to the LegalMatchCA.com platform. LegalMatch California is listed on the State Bar of California's website as an accredited Lawyer Referral Service in all 58 California counties: http://www.calbar.ca.gov/Public/Need-Legal-Help/Lawyer-Referral-Service . Both LegalMatch California and the State Bar of California strive to improve access to justice by connecting California residents in need of legal services with qualified attorneys.

Since LegalMatchCA.com went online in September 2020, thousands of cases have been posted directly to the website. California consumers can enter in information about their potential case and receive prompt matches with attorneys who are ready and eager to provide help for their legal issue. Engagement rates, the percentage of clients that attorneys' mark as having hired them, have been exceptionally high on referrals from the State Bar of California.

LegalMatch California client Nita P. says, "This was fast and easy which is just what I needed."

LegalMatch California is officially certified as California State Bar Certified Lawyer Referral Service #0140. Its aim is to provide Californians with affordable and accessible legal services. This is especially important during pandemic conditions, where it can be difficult to locate a local lawyer.

LegalMatch California accomplishes this by matching people online to one or more qualified, pre-screened, licensed, and insured attorneys without charging a referral fee. All LegalMatch California attorneys are screened for appropriate legal experience in their respective practice areas and are in good standing with the State Bar of California.

"We are very excited to be working with the State Bar to improve access to justice for all Californians," says Anna Ostrovsky, LegalMatch California's co-founder and COO.

LegalMatch California is a CA State Bar certified Lawyer Referral Service #0140 dedicated to improving the quality and affordability of legal services in all California counties. LegalMatch California is an innovative forum for lawyers and legal clients to meet. California attorneys interested in joining LegalMatch California must meet membership qualifications and carry malpractice insurance. LegalMatch California, like its parent organization LegalMatch.com, remains free to consumers.

