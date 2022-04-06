LegalMatch Employees Enjoy State-of-the-Art Office in Downtown Reno

RENO, Nev., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LegalMatch is excited to announce the opening of its new Downtown Reno location at 300 East 2nd Street, Suite #1410. Nestled conveniently in the Freight House District just across the street from the Reno Aces AAA baseball stadium, the iconic office offers access to the best downtown Reno has to offer, as well as a convenient centralized location to everywhere in the greater Reno-Sparks area.

The location provides a host of exciting amenities and features, including an employee gym, coffee shop, a restaurant on the first floor, secure parking, direct access to public transportation, awesome views, and much more. As Americans seek work-life balance opportunities, conveniences such as these are necessary for success.

"We are excited to offer our employees, and future employees an opportunity to work in a state-of-the-art facility in the heart of downtown. LegalMatch is poised to double its workforce in 2022, and our 300 East 2nd Street office is a key part of our expansion plan," says Matt Griffith, LegalMatch CEO.

LegalMatch remains committed to its mission of helping attorneys build their legal practices while at the same time making legal services accessible to American consumers. Contact Jennifer Pitts, Talent Acquisition for more information about LegalMatch's Career opportunities. 775.870.1753. Legalmatchcareers.com .

About Us

LegalMatch is the nation's oldest and largest online legal matching service. Founded in 1999, LegalMatch continues to grow and prosper. Headquartered in South San Francisco with offices throughout the country, LegalMatch helps people find attorneys and helps attorneys find new clients. LegalMatch's service is free to consumers, from individuals to small businesses. For more information about LegalMatch, please visit our website or contact us directly.

Media Contact

Ken LaMance

(415) 946-0856

[email protected]

