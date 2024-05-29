LegalMatch Expands Services to Canada

RENO, Nev., May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LegalMatch.com , a leading online legal matching service, announced its expansion into Canada today. This move marks a significant step in the company's mission to connect consumers with qualified lawyers across North America.

With its launch in Canada, LegalMatch will provide Canadian residents with a convenient and reliable way to find legal representation for a wide range of legal issues. The platform will connect users with a network of pre-vetted lawyers experienced in various legal areas including family law, criminal law, immigration law, and more.

LegalMatch's user-friendly platform streamlines the process of finding a lawyer. Users can simply describe their legal challenge through a secure online form and then get matched with pre-screened lawyers in their area who specialize in the relevant field of law.

Through LegalMatch, Canadian residents can:

Easily connect with qualified lawyers

Browse lawyer profiles and reviews

Schedule consultations directly with lawyers

"LegalMatch is thrilled to expand its services to Canada and help connect Canadian residents with qualified legal representation. We are confident that our platform will be a valuable resource for Canadians seeking legal assistance," says Ken LaMance, LegalMatch's General Counsel.

The expansion into Canada reflects a growing demand for online legal services. As more people turn to the internet for information and resources, LegalMatch is well-positioned to help Canadians find the legal help they need.

About Us

LegalMatch is the nation's oldest and largest online legal lead-generation service. Headquartered in Reno, Nevada, LegalMatch helps people find the right lawyer and helps attorneys find new clients. LegalMatch's service is free to individuals and small businesses looking for legal help. For more information about LegalMatch, please visit our website or contact us directly.

LegalMatch California is a California State Bar certified Lawyer Referral Service #0140 dedicated to improving the quality and affordability of legal services in all California counties. LegalMatch California is an innovative forum for lawyers and legal clients to meet. California attorneys interested in joining LegalMatch California must meet membership qualifications and carry malpractice insurance. LegalMatch California, like its parent organization LegalMatch.com, remains free to consumers.

