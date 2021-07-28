LegalMatch Launches New Legal Marketing Service Comparison Page

SAN FRANCISCO, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LegalMatch, the nation's first and foremost online attorney-client matching service, has recently published a comprehensive Legal Marketing Service and Lead Generation Companies Comparison Page. The page provides an easy-to-read comparison of services and features between LegalMatch and the best-in-class legal lead generation companies including FindLaw, Yelp, Avvo, and other platforms. In total, the page lists the top ten lawyer marketing services and compares them to LegalMatch across 26 service factors and benefits to consumers. The information is based on each company's own publicly available content, and allows attorneys seeking legal marketing services to see the benefits of each company quickly and make an educated, informed decision regarding which company is the best fit for their law firm.

To name a few, a sample of the benefits compared between the companies include:

At-A-Glance Case Details

Unlimited Leads

Reduced Overhead

50 State Compliance

Immediate Client Opportunities

Dedicated Account Managers

An Integrated Attorney Rating Platform

Law Firm Best Practice Training & Insights

Geographic Area Expansion Potential

The Importance of Online Lead Generation

Online legal lead generation is a fairly new aspect of a law firm's operations that is rapidly replacing traditional legal marketing methods such as phone book listings and billboards. Lead generation is now critical for law firms that wish to remain competitive and to efficiently and continuously find new high-quality client leads. For law firms, this also means selecting the right lead generation vendor to help them reach their goals.

LegalMatch is the nation's first online attorney-client matching service. The platform stands out from its competition through a multitude of features and unique benefits, such as detailed real-time mobile case notifications, quick response templates and unlimited client leads. Other companies limit the number of leads they provide based on payment structure rather than setting monthly flat fees that make law firm cash flow more predictable.

"Our service is unique among the competition. A transparent comparison between the services should help attorneys see at a glance which service will work best for them based on what each service offers. The comparison chart clearly shows that our service offers more value through versatility, options, and support for member attorneys, as well as prospective lawyers looking to thoroughly vet a legal lead generation service," says Nick Wilson, LegalMatch's Sr. SEO/CRO Manager.

LegalMatch is the nation's oldest and largest online legal matching service. Headquartered in San Francisco with offices throughout the country, LegalMatch helps people find attorneys and helps attorneys find new clients. LegalMatch's service is free to consumers, from individuals to small businesses. For more information about LegalMatch, please visit our website or contact us directly.

