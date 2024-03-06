LegalMatch Mobile App - The Key to Faster Response Rates and More Clients

RENO, Nev., March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In today's fast-paced legal market, quick response times are essential for lawyers who want to stand out from others and secure more clients. LegalMatch.com , the leading online client-attorney matching service, understands this and has developed a powerful mobile app to help member attorneys connect with potential clients faster than ever before.

Recent data shows that 51% of legal clients hire a lawyer who responds to their case in less than two hours. This means that even a slight delay in attorney response time can significantly impact the chances of being hired by a potential client.

Key features of the LegalMatch Mobile App for Attorneys include:

Instant notifications: Get alerted the moment a new case is posted that matches your practice area.

Get alerted the moment a new case is posted that matches your practice area. Quick response templates: Send customized responses to potential clients quickly and easily using tried and tested templates .

Call scheduling: View upcoming appointments and adjust as needed.

Increased efficiency: Manage case leads and communication rapidly while on the go, from anywhere.

"The utilization of our mobile app has led to a notable surge in attorney productivity, and the enhanced speed has facilitated increased client engagement. Our mobile app serves as the ideal companion for busy attorneys, enabling them to maintain client connections even when outside the office," says James Gagliano, LegalMatch's Head of Customer Service.

Download the LegalMatch mobile app today, review this quick guide on how to use it , and start experiencing the benefits of faster response times for increased client acquisition. Leveraging the power of the app in combination with the templates, member attorneys can gain a competitive edge in the legal market.

About Us

LegalMatch is the nation's oldest and largest online legal lead-generation service. Headquartered in Reno, Nevada, LegalMatch helps people find the right lawyer and helps attorneys find new clients. LegalMatch's service is free to individuals and small businesses looking for legal help. For more information about LegalMatch, please visit our website or contact us directly.

LegalMatch California is a California State Bar certified Lawyer Referral Service #0140 dedicated to improving the quality and affordability of legal services in all California counties. LegalMatch California is an innovative forum for lawyers and legal clients to meet. California attorneys interested in joining LegalMatch California must meet membership qualifications and carry malpractice insurance. LegalMatch California, like its parent organization LegalMatch.com, remains free to consumers.

