LegalMatch.com Celebrates 5.5 Million Case Milestone

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LegalMatch.com, the nation's leading attorney-client matching service, celebrates another growth milestone. On November 12, 2020, the company surpassed 5.5 million legal cases presented by clients looking for an attorney on their website.

LegalMatch reached their 1 million case milestone in 2007, 2 million in 2011, 3 million in 2014, 4 million in 2017 and 5 million earlier this year. "In addition to this 5.5 million case milestone, we are particularly pleased that we are experiencing significantly increased case engagement despite the current national pandemic," said Matt Griffith, LegalMatch's Chief Executive Officer.

LegalMatch was founded in 1999 with a goal of providing consumers with the easiest, most efficient way to find a lawyer. Now, over 20 years later, millions of people continue to find attorneys and resolve their legal issues through the online posting platform.

LegalMatch looks forward to its next milestone as it continues matching clients with attorneys throughout the country.

About Us

LegalMatch is the nation's oldest and largest online legal matching service. Headquartered in South San Francisco with offices throughout the country, LegalMatch helps people find attorneys and helps attorneys find new clients. LegalMatch's service is free to consumers, from individuals to small businesses. For more information about LegalMatch, please visit our website or contact us directly.

LegalMatch California is a CA State Bar certified Lawyer Referral Service #0140 dedicated to improving the quality and affordability of legal services in all California counties. LegalMatch California is an innovative forum for lawyers and legal clients to meet. California attorneys interested in joining LegalMatch California must meet membership qualifications and carry malpractice insurance. LegalMatch California, like its parent organization LegalMatch.com, remains free to consumers.

