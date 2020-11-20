LegalMatch.com Continues to Draw Increased Engagement Through Q3

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LegalMatch.com continues to experience increased customer engagement through Q3, despite the host of economic challenges presented by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Specifically, LegalMatch saw increases in Case Engagement in the following categories for Q3 2020, compared to the same period for 2019:

LegalMatch

Family Law (+21%)

Wills, Trusts, & Estates (+216%)

Intellectual Property Law (+667%)

Tax Law (+18%)

Personal Injury (+102%)

Insurance (+400%)

Business Litigation (+42%)

Employment & Labor (+156%)

Health & Elder Care (+100%)

Product Liability & Replacement (+155%)

Construction (+240%)

Business - Transactional (+16%)

Consumer Law (+14%)

In particular, the Wills Trusts, & Estates, Personal Injury, Intellectual Property, Insurance, Construction, and Product, Liability and Replacement categories have more than doubled their engaged cases compared to the same quarter last year.

The months of July, August, and September brought about a number of quarantine and lockdown-related increased legal needs throughout the country, causing consumers to seek out legal services through LegalMatch's online client-matching platform, versus Q3 in 2019:

Business and commercial law cases more than tripled.

more than tripled. Real estate and property law cases more than doubled.

more than doubled. Elder care and elder law cases more than doubled.

more than doubled. Will and trust drafting cases increased more than 50%.

LegalMatch remains a valuable resource where people can access attorneys remotely, helping to reduce unnecessary exposure during the pandemic. "As the world we live in changes, LegalMatch continues to adapt to provide consumers with access to quality-screened legal services in a safe and socially-distanced manner," says Matt Griffith, LegalMatch's Chief Executive Officer.

LegalMatch recently reached a milestone on November 12, 2020, surpassing 5.5. million legal cases presented by clients seeking attorney services through their website.

