LegalMatch.com Publishes Blog Post on Attorney COVID Best Practices and Profitability

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LegalMatch.com, the nation's foremost online attorney-client matching service, has recently published a blog post entitled, "Attorney COVID Best Practices and Profitability." 2020 was a difficult year for all sectors of the economy, as many industries experienced new challenges and adaptations to the pandemic lifestyle. However, in spite of the pandemic conditions, LegalMatch continued to experience major growth milestones , as the company surpassed 5.5 million legal cases presented on their platform last November.

LegalMatch's recent blog post highlights the various ways that attorneys use LegalMatch to continue thriving and succeeding in spite of COVID-19 challenges. Many attorneys found LegalMatch's online format and steady stream of client posts to be a solid foundation for maintaining remote, socially distanced ways of practicing law.

"The nice thing about LegalMatch is that you don't have to have people coming into your office to have a consultation. You can continue doing your work through the interface, through emails, and through phone calls. The leads still came. If you were waiting on word of mouth referrals, clients are not able to get to you as easily. In this COVID time, LegalMatch continues to provide leads." - Sean N., Criminal Law Attorney

"LegalMatch has positively affected my bottom line, especially during this COVID-19 crisis. It shows that there are people out there that need legal advice despite the crisis. LegalMatch allows me to reach out to more potential clients at little to no cost, when compared with other advertising services' monthly fee." - James J., Family Law Attorney

Click here for more success stories from LegalMatch's Member Attorneys.

As the nation's first and largest online legal matching service, LegalMatch remains committed to its mission of helping attorneys build and grow their legal practices throughout the changing economic conditions. LegalMatch continually revises its platform and strategy to adapt to the changing legal needs of consumers across the country.

