LegalMation® Continues Expansion; Introduces Litigation A.I. Platform to Illinois

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LegalMation®, the groundbreaking A.I. litigation platform announced today the expansion of its solution to Illinois. In addition of Illinois LegalMation is currently available in California, Texas, New Jersey, New York and Florida, these six states combine for over 60% of litigation volume in the U.S. Referred to as "the legal A.I. solution everyone has been waiting for," LegalMation's ability to structure a lawsuit into hundreds of data points provides the basis for a slew of fully automated solutions including its current modules which analyze complaints/lawsuits/discovery requests in order to generate high-quality draft responses, written discovery requests and responsive objections, all within mere minutes.

"LegalMation's mission is to help attorneys leverage the power of artificial intelligence to complete routine litigation tasks and provide actionable data, so that attorneys can now devote their talents and time to higher level strategic tasks," said James M. Lee, CEO of LegalMation. "And this is still just the tip of the iceberg. Our recently developed proprietary analytics solution can now provide automated matter profiling and granular deep data analytics on litigation matters, previously not possible. With early proof of concepts now completed, we are seeing significant impact of this solution to corporate operations outside of legal."

About LegalMation ®

LegalMation® is a legal technology company led by a group of experienced litigators and technology specialists, dedicated to revolutionizing the practice of law through technology aimed at both in-house legal departments and law firms. For more information, visit www.legalmation.com.

