LegalMation® Continues Expansion; Introduces Litigation A.I. Platform to New York

LOS ANGELES, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LegalMation®, the groundbreaking A.I. platform that automates the drafting of early stage litigation documents, announced today the expansion of its platform to New York. In addition to New York, LegalMation is currently available in California, Texas, New Jersey and Florida. These five states combine for nearly 50% of litigation volume in the U.S. Referred to as "the legal A.I. solution everyone has been waiting for," LegalMation's ability to structure a lawsuit into hundreds of data points provides the basis for a slew of outputs including its current modules which analyze complaints/lawsuits/discovery requests in order to generate high-quality draft responses, written discovery requests and responsive objections, all within mere minutes.

"LegalMation's mission is to help attorneys leverage the power of artificial intelligence to complete routine litigation tasks and provide actionable data, so that attorneys can now devote their talents and time to higher level strategy decisions," said James M. Lee, CEO of LegalMation. "Our expansion into the New York market is just another step toward transforming the practice of law nationally and delivering the kind of smart, time-saving tools that today's corporate counsel and law firm attorneys want. In addition, we are starting to partner with key industry leaders on our newest product–Data Analytics–which received outstanding attention when debuted at the Corporate Legal Operations Consortium (CLOC) Institute in Las Vegas last week. With our proprietary solution, we can now provide automated matter profiling and granular deep data analytics on litigation matters, previously not possible."

LegalMation® is a legal technology company led by a group of experienced litigators and technology specialists, dedicated to revolutionizing the practice of law through technology aimed at both in-house legal departments and law firms. For more information, visit www.legalmation.com.

