LegalMation Expands Team with Former Thomson Reuters Director

LOS ANGELES, April 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LegalMation, the groundbreaking A.I. platform that automates the drafting of key litigation documents, announced today that Stephanie E. Fox has joined the company as Senior Director, Client Experience. Stephanie brings with her over 25 years' experience in the legal industry including 15 years with Thomson Reuters, most recently as Director, Customer Proposition Strategy. She holds a B.A. in English, Master's in Library and Information Science, and a J.D. all from Rutgers University. At LegalMation, Stephanie will engage and develop new clients as well as ensure existing clients' success.

"We're very excited to have Stephanie on board. Her depth of experience, knowledge, and client relationship capabilities will complement our rapidly growing team and enhance our commitment to the highest level of service for our clients," stated James M. Lee, CEO of LegalMation.

More information about Stephanie Fox is available at https://www.linkedin.com/in/stephaniefox.

About LegalMation

LegalMation® is a legal technology company led by a group of experienced litigators and technology specialists, dedicated to revolutionizing the practice of law through technology aimed at both in-house legal departments and law firms. For more information, visit www.legalmation.com.

