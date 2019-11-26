LegalRideshare Offers Tips This Holiday Season for Handling Rideshare Accidents and Injuries

CHICAGO, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LegalRideshare, LLC, a law firm exclusively focused on rideshare accident and injury claims, is offering some tips for drivers and riders this holiday season. The holidays are one of the busiest travel times of the year, and a popular time for using ridesharing services like Uber and Lyft. Given the busy roads and often bad winter weather driving conditions, accidents will happen. The team at LegalRideshare wants drivers and riders to be prepared.

LegalRideshare offers three important tips to follow. First, drivers and riders should make a police report. Yes, it can take time (and cause aggravation), but it provides official proof of the crash. Secondly, drivers and passengers should exchange contact info. Uber and Lyft vigorously protect their users' personal information. Passengers and drivers will want to be able to get in touch with the other, should they need a witness in an insurance claim. Lastly, seek medical attention right away, even if traveling. Medical records made contemporaneously with a crash are the best evidence of injury, and waiting too long to treat can be fatal to a case.

"The holidays are a busy time for everyone. There are more people on the road and traveling, but safety should stay a priority," says Bryant Greening, an attorney with LegalRideshare. "We understand how confusing accidents can be, especially in the rideshare setting. It's important that riders and drivers understand their rights and the best practices after an accident."

The team at LegalRideshare is always available for free phone consultations for both drivers and riders. For more information, visit LegalRideshare.com.

About LegalRideShare

LegalRideshare, LLC is the only law firm in the United States to focus exclusively on Uber, Lyft, and electric scooter accident and injury claims. Their team is dedicated to protecting injured drivers, passengers, and victims. For more information, visit LegalRideshare.com.

