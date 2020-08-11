LegalRideshare Provides Drivers With Key Action Steps to Take Within 24 Hours of a Rideshare Accident

CHICAGO, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With the demand for ridesharing services having surged over the first half of the summer season, drivers have been steadily increasing their number of hours on the road. According to data analyzed by LegalRideshare, both drivers and riders should be aware of the proper steps to take after a rideshare accident. One small misstep can be the difference between a successful insurance claim and financial disaster.

These steps include:

Ensure the Safety of All Passengers: Verbally confirm the safety of passengers to ensure that they have not experienced any major injuries as a result of the accident.



Verbally confirm the safety of passengers to ensure that they have not experienced any major injuries as a result of the accident. Obtain Passenger Information : In the event of an accident, it is crucial for drivers to collect passenger information for any future legal processes. These individuals are witnesses to the crash and can confirm the sequence of events that occurred before, during, and after the accident. Drivers should be swift and considerate in their attempts to acquire contact information from their passengers, as these individuals may play a major role in the legal proceedings that take place in the weeks or months following the accident. The rideshare companies often will not divulge contact information after the fact.



: In the event of an accident, it is crucial for drivers to collect passenger information for any future legal processes. These individuals are witnesses to the crash and can confirm the sequence of events that occurred before, during, and after the accident. Drivers should be swift and considerate in their attempts to acquire contact information from their passengers, as these individuals may play a major role in the legal proceedings that take place in the weeks or months following the accident. The rideshare companies often will not divulge contact information after the fact. Call the Police: Call the local police department to file a police report. This report should include the series of events that resulted in the accident, the positions of the cars involved, and the actions and statements of any other individuals involved in the incident. It is important to be as clear and concise as possible, as the driver's communication of the sequence of events will ultimately help determine the facts of the case.



Call the local police department to file a police report. This report should include the series of events that resulted in the accident, the positions of the cars involved, and the actions and statements of any other individuals involved in the incident. It is important to be as clear and concise as possible, as the driver's communication of the sequence of events will ultimately help determine the facts of the case. Seek Medical Attention: Drivers who get into accidents and lack health insurance may be hesitant to seek medical treatment due to financial constraints. Law firms like LegalRideshare can assist drivers in locating doctors who treat patients without medical insurance. These contacts allow the injured person to get the treatment they need, without facing a significant financial burden.

"One of the biggest mistakes people make after a crash is failing to seek timely medical treatment," said Bryant Greening, an attorney and co-founder of LegalRideshare. "Long gaps between the date of an accident and medical care are devastating to bodily injury insurance claims. It allows the insurance company to argue the accident did not cause the injury."

As the leading law firm for gig economy workers, LegalRideshare has secured millions of dollars for injured drivers, passengers, and victims. The firm serves as a national voice on gig economy law, policy and safety issues, having been featured in The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, CNN, and many other national media outlets.

To learn more about how the LegalRideshare team can provide important information or legal representation regarding ridesharing accidents, please visit its website.

About LegalRideshare

LegalRideshare is the first law firm in the United States to focus exclusively on Uber®, Lyft®, and gig economy accidents and injuries.

Since its inception, LegalRideshare has grown into a national brand. Its lawyers are the go-to source on rideshare-related issues, serving hundreds of clients and securing millions of dollars for injured drivers and passengers. Follow LegalRideshare on Twitter and Facebook.

