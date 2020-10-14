LegalRideShare: Uber Driver Charged With Assault Using Deadly Weapon, Other Charges Following Alleged Face Mask Dispute

MESA, Ariz., Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- An Uber driver has been arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, endangerment and disorderly conduct, following an alleged argument over face masks, on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, in Mesa, Arizona, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

Five alleged victims have retained the Law Office of Erica S. Gelfand and attorney Bryant M. Greening, of LegalRideshare LLC, a law firm that represents injured rideshare passengers, drivers and victims.

Greening stated his office has noted several incidents of rideshare violence during the COVID-19 pandemic. "We've seen mask-related assaults nationwide, with both driver and passenger victims," Greening said.

