LegalRM Partners With InOutsource

InOutsource to provide consulting and implementation services to LegalRM customers, supporting growth in iCompli adoption

BOULDER, Colo. and LONDON, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LegalRM today announced that it has formed a new partnership with InOutsource, focusing on sales and implementation of its iCompli information governance and records management platform. InOutsource, a leading consulting firm to law firms, will host a demo session featuring iCompli at ILTACON 2022 in National Harbor, Maryland.

"Law firms today are looking to adopt advanced information governance systems that can meet the increasing demands of clients, many of whom are grappling with strict regulatory requirements regarding information security, and data protection," said Nancy Beauchemin, president, InOutsource. "We are impressed with the iCompli software developed by LegalRM, because it offers a compelling path for firms that want to reduce the costs and risks around matter mobility, records retention, and disposition. We did our homework and received great feedback from our mutual law firm customers that the user experience in managing matter information sets the system apart."

Available in the cloud or on-premises, iCompli integrates with popular document management systems including iManage and NetDocuments, as well as file shares and other business applications where law firms store information, such as SharePoint, Elite, Aderant, SAP, and Intapp.

"InOutsource is well respected within the legal community, with an expert team that is familiar with the sometimes decades-old legacy records tools that many firms are looking to replace," said Christopher Giles, Chief Executive Officer, LegalRM. "They have the technology expertise to help firms integrate iCompli not only with the DMS, but also with file shares and other repositories, and can advise on best practices in information governance. Using iCompli, firms can gain visibility into all their physical and electronic records from a single platform, enabling IG leaders to achieve new levels of control and compliance."

InOutsource will be showcasing the iCompli solution on Thursday, August 25 at 11am at ILTACON 2022. One-on-one demos are also available at the InOutsource demo room, Chesapeake 9 at the Gaylord, throughout the conference. To book a demo at any other time contact [email protected].

About InOutsource

Industry-leading consulting firm InOutsource is dedicated to resolving the unique challenges faced by law firms. With a focus on information governance, new business intake, conflicts management, and data analytics, InOutsource works with law firm leaders to leverage technology and develop policies and procedures to streamline processes, minimize risk, reduce costs and improve performance. By transforming data assets into actionable insights, InOutsource helps firms uncover opportunities for growth. To learn more, visit www.InOutsource.com.

About iCompli, from LegalRM

iCompli, from LegalRM, is an intuitive information governance platform for risk-savvy law firms that want to manage the life cycle of their assets from a single, comprehensive application.

For numerous law firms across the world, iCompli simplifies and automates client file transfers, retention, disposition, and overall compliance of both physical and electronic assets from multiple information repositories, seamlessly and securely.

Plus, it delivers the most powerful physical records tracking database available on the market today. Firms have the option of using iCompli's barcode tracking or RFID capabilities for managing physical records in conjunction with the system's information governance features, all within a simple user interface.

To find out more visit www.legal-rm.com.

