Legalweek Announces Two-Year Partnership With Reveal

Legal AI Powerhouse Commits to Long-Term Sponsorship of Legalweek – Solidifying the Event's Status as the Premier Gathering for the Legal Tech Community

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Legalweek is once again cementing its position as the preeminent legal conference with the announcement of a two-year partnership with Reveal , a global provider of the leading AI-powered eDiscovery, review and investigations platform. The announcement of this new partnership showcases Legalweek's ability to reach an elite legal audience.

As the Title Sponsor for Legalweek and the Legalweek Leaders in Tech Law Awards , Reveal will kick off this year's esteemed Keynote lineup, featuring Actor and Storyteller, LeVar Burton in his session titled, Using the Power of Storytelling to Rise Above the Noise, the CEO of PayPal, Dan Schulman, who will speak on How to Blend Profit and Purpose, and the annual Judges' Debate, which pits some of the nation's top discovery jurists against one another in an oral argument.

"ALM is very excited to work with Reveal in an expanded capacity for Legalweek 2023 and 2024. They are an industry trailblazer and we look forward to working with them to bring together some of the leading legal minds in the legal tech space in sessions in their two educational tracks on the upcoming program" said Mark Fried, President of Events and Head of Global Strategic Initiatives at ALM.

With this unique partnership also comes a dedicated pavilion and lounge that will expand the space attendees and exhibitors have to connect and network at Legalweek. Additionally, Reveal is pushing the limits of traditional Legalweek booth spaces and is designing an oasis in the middle of the hectic but exciting Rhinelander Hall.

"After the overwhelming success of our sponsorship of Legalweek in 2022, it was without question that Reveal would once again be a part of such a fantastic conference that celebrates the people, companies and innovations driving the legal tech industry," said Wendell Jisa, founder & CEO of Reveal. "We look forward to working with the Legalweek team to make this year's event its best one yet."

Taking place March 20-23 in New York City, Legalweek will feature four days of premier content including 60+ sessions, 21 tracks, workshops and more, bringing together the entire legal community to gain actionable insights that will help legal leaders restructure, rebuild and reinvigorate today's law firms and legal departments.

For more information, including the full agenda and registration for Legalweek 2023, please visit: http://legalweekshow.com/ or follow @Legalweekshow and engage with #Legalweek23 for updates.

