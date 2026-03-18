Legara, Inc. Transforms FQHC Mental Health Care

Ending Burnout and Backlogs

ENCINITAS, Calif., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Burnout now aﬀects more than half of physicians and up to 93% of behavioral health professionals, while 77% of Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) report mental health provider shortages that drive patient wait times as long as 20 weeks. The result is delayed care, overwhelmed clinicians, and healthcare organizations unable to meet demand despite rising need. A new workforce model is showing a diﬀerent outcome. In a prospective case study based on Client results, psychiatry wait times dropped from 18 weeks to under two weeks and psychotherapy wait times fell from nine weeks to two. Weekly encounters increased by more than 230 combined visits, no-show rates declined by over 30%, and pilot Clients generated approximately $700,000 in additional net cash flow to support their mission - all without adding employees or fixed costs. Today, Legara, Inc. announces the completion of its pilot program. It is now accepting select partnerships with FQHCs and other healthcare organizations to expand access to psychotherapy and psychiatric care. Legara supplements a Health Center's existing employed workforce by enabling care delivery through a vetted network of independent clinicians, with health centers paying only for completed, billed patient visits - no salaries, minimums, retainers, or unused capacity.

Legara is led by CEO Roger Stellers, who spent over a decade working alongside FQHCs and behavioral health providers. "I kept seeing the same problem from every angle," said Stellers. "Employed clinicians in large organizations were increasingly overburdened by nonclinical demands, and those in private practice were shouldering every aspect of care delivery and operations on their own." At the same time, health centers struggled to secure enough high-qualityclinical capacity to meet demand. Patients paid the price with long waits. Legara was built to fix that."

Through Legara, healthcare organizations can meet psychiatry and psychotherapy needs using independent clinicians drawn from a broader talent pool. Legara facilitates credentialing, compliance, scheduling, documentation support, and performance tracking - all included in a simple per-encounter rate. Clinicians gain predictable, well-filled schedules without administrative overhead, while health centers gain reliable access to care capacity without fixed costs. Legara soft-launched with select FQHC clients in early 2025 and made its public debut at the NACHC Workforce Conference in Las Vegas in October. The company is now accepting a limited number of new partnerships with healthcare organizations that meet specific operational and care delivery criteria.

For more information visit www.golegara.com.

Legara, Inc. (Encinitas, CA) connects FQHCs and other safety-net health centers with independent, California-licensed clinicians through a secure platform, facilitating on-demand access to care. Locally owned and guided by leaders with more than a century of combined clinical and administrative healthcare experience, Legara's mission is to enable communities to better address behavioral health needs as they arise, thus reducing strain on community members and emergency resources. Legara's straightforward, transparent model recognizes a platform fee while remitting the majority of funds to clinicians. Learn more at golegara.com.

SOURCE Legara, Inc.