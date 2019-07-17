Legato Healthcare Marketing Acquires Fresh Digital Marketing

DE PERE, Wis., July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Legato Healthcare Marketing announces the acquisition of Fresh Digital Marketing, a Wisconsin-based digital agency nationally renowned for healthcare patient acquisition and engagement, and lead generation in various business-to-business industries.

"By welcoming this business into the Legato Healthcare Marketing family, we instantly expand our digital offerings with additional expertise, and the ability to produce even more robust results for our clients," says Mike Milligan, President of Legato Healthcare Marketing.

As part of this expansion, Legato launches Legato Digital, the company's new digital marketing division. Legato Digital will specialize in customer focused and data driven strategies including search engine optimization, website design, pay-per-click advertising, and social media management in various industries including healthcare, retail, non-profit, manufacturing, hospitality, service and environmental sustainability, says Milligan.

Fresh Digital Marketing brings the talents of Erin Minsart and Jamie Malone who now join the Legato team. Erin holds a BA in communications from the University of Wisconsin—Oshkosh and an MBA from Concordia University of Wisconsin. Jamie holds both a bachelor of science from Concordia University of Wisconsin as well as an MBA. In addition, Jamie is certified in Google Analytics, Google Ads, HubSpot, and Inbound Marketing.

"We are excited to join the Legato Healthcare Marketing team," says Erin. "We look forward to bringing fresh ideas and big results to both existing and new clients."

"Above all, it's a smart move for our clients. They deserve an agency that stays at the top of emerging trends and by hiring the most experienced and qualified experts in the industry. I'm proud to say we're doing just that," says Milligan.

ABOUT LEGATO HEALTHCARE MARKETING

Legato Healthcare Marketing is a healthcare marketing agency headquartered in De Pere, Wisconsin. Legato provides specialized marketing solutions to healthcare environments including, rural health, specialty clinics, medical equipment companies, and healthcare solutions companies. Visit www.legatohealthcaremarketing.com for more information.

