Legato Healthcare Marketing Launches Publication Division

DE PERE, Wis., Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Legato Healthcare Marketing announces the launch of its new publication division, equipped to produce customized printed and digital magazines within and outside of the healthcare industry.

"These publications work because they're customized to each organization, and they're written in a way that engages with the audience," says Mike Milligan, president of Legato. Milligan explains that Legato produces several publications each year on behalf of its clients, and the demand for a comprehensive strategy of combining digital efforts with community publications inspired him to expand the business. In fact, within the past year Legato acquired Fresh Digital Marketing to expand on its digital offerings.

"We absolutely advocate that companies seeking to connect their audiences to their brand employ a strong digital strategy, supplemented by a community magazine to help shape and define their story," says Erin Minsart, former Fresh Digital co-owner and now digital marketing manager with Legato Digital. In fact, Legato offers a "digital boost" that allows for content to be repurposed for many uses including Search Engine Optimization (SEO), social media, pay-per-click advertising and a publication.

Due to the volume of work, Legato offers package pricing on both the publication and digital components, often 40-50% less than industry standards. Learn more, view creative samples and use the price calculator at https://resources.legatohealthcaremarketing.com/community-magazines.

Legato Healthcare Marketing is a healthcare marketing agency headquartered in De Pere, Wisconsin. Legato provides specialized marketing solutions to healthcare environments including rural health, specialty clinics, medical equipment companies, and healthcare solutions companies. In July 2019, the company announced the launch of Legato Digital, specializing in customer focused and data driven strategies including search engine optimization, website redesign, pay-per-click advertising, and social media management in a variety of industries. Visit www.legatohealthcaremarketing.com for more information.

