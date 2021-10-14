Legato Healthcare Marketing partners with National Rural Health Association to promote Vaccine Confidence in Rural America

Rural healthcare advocates can communicate vaccine facts using their own brand to build trust and credibility. Tweet this

President of Legato, Mike Milligan, stated, "We are honored to be a part of this grassroots initiative. We work with many rural partners across the country who are struggling with vaccine hesitancy among their staff and throughout their community. This comprehensive toolkit provides everything needed to communicate the real vaccine facts to rural communities."

The toolkit is a collection of rural-specific educational materials that are designed to be customized. Healthcare leaders, community advocates, and local employers, can communicate the real vaccine facts using their own brand, or local photography, to build trust and credibility in the initiative.

For more information or questions regarding the toolkit, contact Legato Healthcare Marketing at 920-544-8102, ext. 101 or visit legatohealthcaremarketing.com.

Legato Healthcare Marketing is a healthcare marketing agency headquartered in De Pere, Wisconsin. Legato provides specialized marketing solutions to healthcare environments including rural health, specialty clinics, medical technology companies, and healthcare solutions companies. Visit www.legatohealthcaremarketing.com for more information.

SOURCE Legato Healthcare Marketing

Related Links

www.legatohealthcaremarketing.com

