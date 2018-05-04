Legato Healthcare Marketing Receives National Awards

Legato would like to extend gratitude and appreciation to: Barrett Hospital and HealthCare (Dillon, MT), Cavalier County Memorial Hospital (Langdon, ND), Edgewater Health (Gary, IN), GI Associates (Wausau, WI), Horizon Health (Paris, IL), Kirby Medical Center (Monticello, IL), LSI (Charlotte, NC), Sigmund Software (Danbury, CT), and Urology Associates (Waukesha, WI) for their outstanding partnerships, and for letting Legato be part of their success.

The Aster Awards Program is an elite national competition that recognizes healthcare marketing professionals for outstanding excellence in advertising. Winning entries are published in the Marketing Healthcare Today magazine.

The Healthcare Advertising Awards program is sponsored by Healthcare Marketing Report—the leading publication covering all aspects of healthcare marketing, advertising and strategic business development.

ABOUT LEGATO HEALTHCARE MARKETING

Legato Healthcare Marketing is a healthcare marketing agency headquartered in De Pere, Wisconsin. Legato provides specialized marketing solutions to healthcare environments including rural health, specialty clinics, medical equipment companies, and healthcare solutions companies. Visit www.legatohealthcaremarketing.com for more information.

