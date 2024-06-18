Legato Security Secures Funding to Drive Growth and Innovation

SALT LAKE CITY, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Legato Security, a premier Managed Detection and Response (MDR) and Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP) based in Salt Lake City, Utah, today announced it has received a capital investment to support its strategic growth. The round was led by Level Structured Capital (an affiliate of Level Equity) and SageLink Capital.

With this significant investment, Legato Security will amplify and accelerate its growth and go-to-market strategies, partner marketing, sales organization, and continued investments into their cutting-edge Security Operations Platform, Ensemble.

The growth funding will further empower Legato Security to continue providing top-tier security services, including its Managed Detection and Response (MDR+) offering, and a wide range of strategic and professional security services. These services are essential for organizations striving to navigate the dynamic and challenging cybersecurity landscape.

"We are thrilled to announce this Series A funding, which marks a pivotal moment for Legato Security," said Tom Boyden, CEO of Legato Security. "This investment will significantly accelerate our go-to-market strategies across multiple business units, enhancing our ability to deliver comprehensive security solutions and drive innovation. We are grateful for the support from Level Equity and SageLink Capital and look forward to our continued partnership."

This round of funding will accelerate our go-to-market strategies with our partners, and create additional opportunities for us to build even deeper relationships with our customers.

In conjunction with the transaction, Mike Robertson from SageLink Capital will join Legato's Board of Directors.

"Legato Security Partners reflects both our research and belief in the tremendous outlook in demand for cyber security solutions. Bootstrapped to date, Tom, Jen, and the Legato management team have nonetheless driven consistent double-and triple-digit growth rates, while building a highly referenceable customer base. We expect this investment to release Legato Security's potential and substantially accelerate the execution of its strategic plans," said Mike Robertson from SageLink.

Level's and SageLink's investment underscores their confidence in Legato Security's vision and ability to deliver unwavering security for their customers. With this investment, Legato Security is poised for continued growth and innovation within the cybersecurity industry.

"We are excited to partner with Legato Security and support their next phase of growth and development. They've assembled a world-class team to create a high-growth technology company," said Barry Osherow of Level Structured Capital.

For more information about Legato Security and our services, please visit http://www.legatosecurity.com.

About Legato Security:

Legato Security is a Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) dedicated to protecting organizations from cyber threats. With a vendor-agnostic approach, a team of security experts, and innovative solutions like MDR+, Legato Security empowers businesses to stay ahead of cyber adversaries and safeguard their critical assets.

About Level Equity

Level Equity is a private investment firm focused on providing capital to rapidly growing software and technology-driven businesses. Level provides long term capital across all transaction types in support of continued growth. The firm has raised $3.0 billion in committed capital and has backed over 100 companies since inception. For more information about Level Equity, visit www.levelequity.com.

About SageLink Capital:

SageLink Capital is a leading independent sponsor focused on investing in medium-sized, growing businesses. SageLink has a keen interest in software, technology-enabled service, and business service companies in the U.S. and Canada. The firm focuses on middle-market companies and provides a range of capital solutions including capital for growth, buyouts, and add-on acquisitions. SageLink's investments are for the long-term and are focused on growth. For more information, visit sagelinkcapital.com.

