Legato Security Unveils Ensemble: A Game-Changing Security Operations Platform

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Legato Security, a pioneer in cybersecurity solutions, is excited to announce the launch of Ensemble, a groundbreaking Security Operations Platform that is poised to redefine how organizations detect, manage, and respond to threats. Ensemble empowers organizations to optimize their security investments by unifying threat detection, providing context, and offering the visibility necessary to prevent breaches.

Ensemble addresses the challenges businesses face in securing their networks and digital environments, standing out with its unique ability to correlate diverse security tools for increased visibility, simplified alert management, real-time reporting, asset intelligence, and seamless data correlation between SIEM and endpoint solutions.

"Legato Security's Ensemble is a security operations platform designed to give organizations the ability to see, manage, and eliminate threats across their entire network. By correlating alerts across disparate security tools, organizations will be able to maximize the efficacy and efficiency of their security investments and reduce their time to remediation," says Tom Boyden, CEO of Legato Security.

With Ensemble, organizations will benefit from:

Increased Visibility: Ensemble aggregates data from various security tools, providing organizations with a unified and comprehensive view of their security landscape.

Simplified Alert Management: Intelligent correlation reduces the complexities associated with managing alerts. Ensemble minimizes noise by filtering out false positives, allowing security teams to focus on genuine threats.

Real-Time Reporting: With Ensemble, organizations benefit from real-time reporting capabilities, keeping them instantly informed about their security posture. Empowering data-driven decision-making and a proactive approach to security management.

Swift Data Correlation: Ensemble facilitates real-time data correlation between SIEM and security tools, streamlining threat detection and response. This helps security teams act promptly, minimizing the impact of potential threats.

Ensemble is not just a platform; it's an evolution in how we approach cybersecurity. In an era where the digital threat landscape is constantly evolving, Ensemble emerges as a cornerstone of innovation, seamlessly integrating a variety of security tools to provide organizations with unparalleled visibility and efficiency in safeguarding their digital assets.

About Legato Security:

Legato Security is an MSSP (Managed Security Services Provider) that offers an array of Managed, Professional, and Strategic security services, designed to help organizations improve their security posture, regardless of their size or budget. With a vendor-agnostic approach, we enable customers to build a best-of-breed security solution and/or maximize their current security investments.

SOURCE Legato Security