Legato Security Unveils Ensemble: A Game-Changing Security Operations Platform

News provided by

Legato Security

27 Feb, 2024, 08:17 ET

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Legato Security, a pioneer in cybersecurity solutions, is excited to announce the launch of Ensemble, a groundbreaking Security Operations Platform that is poised to redefine how organizations detect, manage, and respond to threats. Ensemble empowers organizations to optimize their security investments by unifying threat detection, providing context, and offering the visibility necessary to prevent breaches.

Ensemble addresses the challenges businesses face in securing their networks and digital environments, standing out with its unique ability to correlate diverse security tools for increased visibility, simplified alert management, real-time reporting, asset intelligence, and seamless data correlation between SIEM and endpoint solutions. 

"Legato Security's Ensemble is a security operations platform designed to give organizations the ability to see, manage, and eliminate threats across their entire network. By correlating alerts across disparate security tools, organizations will be able to maximize the efficacy and efficiency of their security investments and reduce their time to remediation," says Tom Boyden, CEO of Legato Security.

With Ensemble, organizations will benefit from: 

Increased Visibility: Ensemble aggregates data from various security tools, providing organizations with a unified and comprehensive view of their security landscape.

Simplified Alert Management: Intelligent correlation reduces the complexities associated with managing alerts. Ensemble minimizes noise by filtering out false positives, allowing security teams to focus on genuine threats. 

Real-Time Reporting: With Ensemble, organizations benefit from real-time reporting capabilities, keeping them instantly informed about their security posture. Empowering data-driven decision-making and a proactive approach to security management. 

Swift Data Correlation: Ensemble facilitates real-time data correlation between SIEM and security tools, streamlining threat detection and response. This helps security teams act promptly, minimizing the impact of potential threats. 

Ensemble is not just a platform; it's an evolution in how we approach cybersecurity. In an era where the digital threat landscape is constantly evolving, Ensemble emerges as a cornerstone of innovation, seamlessly integrating a variety of security tools to provide organizations with unparalleled visibility and efficiency in safeguarding their digital assets. 

About Legato Security: 

Legato Security is an MSSP (Managed Security Services Provider) that offers an array of Managed, Professional, and Strategic security services, designed to help organizations improve their security posture, regardless of their size or budget. With a vendor-agnostic approach, we enable customers to build a best-of-breed security solution and/or maximize their current security investments. 

SOURCE Legato Security

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.