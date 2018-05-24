Legend Coin Auctions Brings Over $7.7 Million in Record-Breaking Online Auction Hosted by HiBid.com

Last week's auction included a number of especially rare and valuable coins. Its most noteworthy silver dollar was an MS65 1892 piece. Of the few surviving from this date, there remain even fewer that did not enter circulation since those held in government vaults were melted by mandate of the Pittman Act of 1918 (which ordered the conversion of 350 million silver dollars into bullion). The Mint State silver dollar sold for a hammer price of over $193,000. The auction also brought nearly $160,000 for a 1914 Lincoln cent piece (an especially rare mintage). Other highlights include an 1805 half eagle GEM-quality liberty coin that brought over $61,000, and an especially high-end 1865-S quarter surviving from an original mintage of only 41,000 that brought nearly $65,000. (View more auction results for this auction online at HiBid.com.)

The May auction was the first ever Legend Coin Auctions sale to be specifically centered on silver dollar coins. It was the second of five boutique-style live sales (known as regency auctions) scheduled for the year. Simulcast through HiBid.com, these live auctions feature primarily high-value coins (between $5,000 and $10,000) from sellers that are PCGS (Professional Coin Grading Service) members. "Legend's special brand of boutique auctions with hand-selected consignments and expert descriptions have yet again brought out the biggest and best buyers, helping our consignors realize maximum value for their prized rarities," said Legend Coin Auctions' Julie Abrams, adding that the auction reported record participation in its online exposure, registered bidders, and gross auction proceeds.

Through Auction Flex (a full-service auction management software), Legend Coin Auctions streamlines the setup and management of every auction, and is able to extend the ability to participate in its otherwise local live auctions to bidders anywhere in the world. Each auction catalog is uploaded to HiBid.com ahead of the sale, providing the sale date and time, bidding information, location (if applicable), and searchable lots (including pictures and detailed item descriptions) for each item for sale. Registering to bid is free and easy; HiBid's platform is also mobile-friendly, so bidders can monitor items of interest and place bids quickly and easily.

Legend Coin's auctions are also posted to its company website (hosted by Sandhills Publishing, the company behind Auction Flex and HiBid.com). The site displays information about Legend Coin's service offerings, details about its staff of industry experts, a historical reference of prices realized, news and market reports, and catalogs for upcoming auctions. Most importantly, it provides rare coin buyers and sellers with a quick access point for information, and a professional online presence for Legend Coin Auctions.

Legend Coin Auctions will hold its next sale—also open to online bidders through HiBid.com—beginning June 14th with a consignment deadline of June 8th. Contact Legend Coin Auctions directly to learn more about consigning, and register to bid for free at HiBid.com.

About HiBid & Auction Flex

Auction Flex is the market-leader in auction software for live auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, multi-parcel, and more. Auction Flex also provides a seamless solution that enables auction houses to upload auction catalogs online and accept internet absentee bids, conduct internet-only auctions, or offer webcast live internet bidding through its integrated web service and internet bidding solution—HiBid (both a private-label solution and a portal). Auction Flex and HiBid were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly. HiBid conducted over 26,000 auctions in 2017 and sold over $1.1 billion in inventory.

Contact Auction Flex:

(352) 414-1947

sales@auctionflex.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/legend-coin-auctions-brings-over-7-7-million-in-record-breaking-online-auction-hosted-by-hibidcom-300654379.html

SOURCE HiBid & Auction Flex