Legend Food Service Continues East Coast Expansion with the Acquisition of Two Leading Food Service Providers in the Metropolitan DC Area

BALTIMORE, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Legend Food Service ("Legend"), a leading provider of workplace convenience solutions, announces that it has acquired Vending Plus in Linthicum Heights, Maryland and Jel-Cap Vending in Windsor Mill, Maryland. Both businesses will now operate underneath the Legend umbrella and be managed by the Legend executive team.

To expand its reach, Legend Food Service has purchased six legacy companies since inception and four in the last seven months. Kyle Loughran, Founder and CEO of Legend, says, "These acquisitions underscore Legend's commitment to expanding our industry-leading products and customer service to new markets and customers. We are thrilled to bring our fresh and innovative workplace food service to the Mid-Atlantic region. We can now service customers from Northern Virginia to Massachusetts."

Both acquired companies have a long history of operating in the region. Vending Plus started operating in 1986 and has customer relationships that span more than 30 years. Jel-Cap Vending, founded by brothers Jerry, Elliot and Larry Caplan, started in the '80s, as an extension of Caplan's Deli, then transitioned into a full-time vending operation in 1989. While each business brings its unique strengths and experience to the table, Legend plans to invest and expand Jel-Cap Vending's commissary allowing Legend to offer fresh food and catering services across the region. As the industry evolves towards offering healthier and fresher food options, Legend Food Service is one of the only independent operators in Mid-Atlantic creating its own food, allowing the company to provide superior products and enhanced customization to its customers.

"We love this industry because of its stability and opportunities for both growth and efficiency," says Nick Duda, Legend Head of Corporate Development. "Both our customers and investors have been amazed by how scale and investment in a historically overlooked and undercapitalized industry have created tremendous benefits for everyone."

The company plans continued investment, organically and inorganically, for the year and beyond. "We think we've found the secret sauce in a space that is ripe for disruption," said Kevin Koehr, Vice President of Operations. "Our laser focus on using new technologies, coupled with our start-up mentality on transforming the food services industry, will allow us to continue growing this company for our employees, customers and investors. We have found the right boat in a rising tide."

Terms of the two deals were undisclosed. For additional inquiries, contact Ben Adams [email protected] or visit legendfood.com.

About Legend Food Service:

Legend Food Service is a leading provider of workplace food solutions including vending services, office coffee service, micro-markets, pantry service, water service, catering and office supplies in Northern Virginia, Washington DC, Maryland, Pennsylvania, New York, Connecticut, Rhode Island and Massachusetts. Founded in 2018, Legend Food Service has been acquiring and investing in vending companies across the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast.

SOURCE Legend Food Service

Related Links

http://legendfood.com

