Legend Labs Appoints Industry Veteran Michael Kehs to Support Firm's Rapid Growth

"We are thrilled to be adding Michael to our team to support the firm's rapid growth." said Jeff Hunt, Founding Partner of the company. "As friends and colleagues for over 25 years, I've seen first-hand the world-class counsel he delivers to clients, and I know our clients will benefit greatly from his experience and expertise."

Michael brings more than three decades of experience counseling major corporations and trade associations across a wide spectrum of sectors including energy and industrials, information tech and telecom, medical devices and healthcare.

Michael previously led the energy practice and Houston office at Hill+Knowlton Strategies. Before that, he was Vice President for Strategic Communications and Public Relations at Chesapeake Energy in Oklahoma City. He spent the first 25 years of his career in Washington, DC (including two years in Palo Alto, CA) where he served in various leadership roles at three of the world's largest PR firms: Burson-Marsteller, Porter Novelli and Hill+Knowlton.

"After consulting alongside the Legend Labs team for several months and seeing the exceptional quality of their strategic counsel, creative execution and client service, the fit was clear," said Kehs. "In addition to the privilege of reuniting with esteemed colleagues Jeff Hunt and Don Cogman, it is exhilarating to be part of such a dynamic and entrepreneurial firm. I look forward to contributing to the growth and success of our clients and Legend Labs."

About Legend Labs

Legend Labs is a brand and communications consulting firm that helps organizations build, grow, and protect their brands in the digital age. We are a team of passionate and experienced strategists, creatives, and technologists partnering with ambitious leaders and organizations to solve brand and communications challenges. We work with leading organizations such as the PGA Tour, Recording Academy, Johns Hopkins University, Pac-12 Conference, Caterpillar, Wells Fargo, Quidel, and many others.

