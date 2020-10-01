Legend Rare Coin Auctions to Host Sale of Hundreds of Rare Coins Through HiBid.com, Including 1794 Silver Dollar Valued at Over $10 Million
Oct 01, 2020, 08:00 ET
OCALA, Fla., Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Legend Rare Coin Auctions, LLC has chosen HiBid.com to host an online auction for 462 rare coins, including a 1794 silver dollar (PCGS SP66 CAC), also known as the 1794 Flowing Hair Dollar. Available via the auction company's Regency Auction 41 sale, this world-class rarity is considered the first dollar coin struck by the U.S. Mint. It is one of 1,758 silver dollar coins struck in one day in Philadelphia in October 1794 with the Flowing Hair design, of which only 130 to 140 are believed to still exist. Described as a "numismatic treasure of the first order," the coin is owned by famed collector Bruce Morelan, who purchased it in 2013 for $10,016,875 (USD), making it still the most valuable coin ever sold in auction.
The live/online simulcast sale will be held Thursday, October 8th, 2020, in Las Vegas at the Bellagio. Pre-bidding is open, and live bidding begins at 4:30 p.m. PDT. Below are a few more highlights of the highly sought-after coins that bidders will find at this auction.
Auction Highlights
- 1804 Silver Dollar (Class I Original, PCGS PR65), estimated value between $4 million to $4.5 million (USD)
- 1795 $10 Gold Piece (13 Leaves, PCGS MS64+ CAC), $800,000 to $1 million (USD)
- 1796 Silver Dollar (Small Date, Small Letters, PCGS MS65 CAC), $1 million to $1.2 million (USD)
- 1803 Dollar (Large 3, PCGS MS65 CAC), $600,000 to $700,000 (USD)
- 1795 Small Eagle $5 Coin (PCGS MS64 CAC), $400,000 to $450,000 (USD)
- L1C 1793 Wreath, Vine, and Bars (PCGS MS66 RB CAC), $350,000 to $450,000 (USD)
Bidders are invited to preview the lots in person by appointment on October 6th, 7th, and 8th.
