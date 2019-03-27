Legend Seeds welcomes John Squire, Ph.D. as Legend forage specialist

"At Legend Seeds, we believe deeply in providing support and expertise to our dealers and growers to help ensure they are selecting the best products that fit their needs, and maximizing their profit potential," said Tim Bratland, President at Legend Seeds. "John's product development and agronomic experience combined with his unique alfalfa expertise will be a tremendous asset to our teams, dealers and our growers."

Prior to joining Legend Seeds, Squire has former work experience that ranges from agronomy, forage specialist, alfalfa sales, product development, and research throughout the Midwest and abroad.

"I'm excited to join the Legend Seeds family and contribute to our mission to deliver high-yielding, consistent producing, top-quality products that will provide our customers with more profit potential than they can get anywhere else," said Squire. "I look forward to utilizing my passion for forage to help farmers become better managers of their inputs and ultimately accomplish their profit goals."

Legend Seeds has grown consistently over the last five years to provide excellent products and services, including a focus on offering a robust dairy and livestock product portfolio. The company's extensive livestock-focused lineup that includes cutting-edge technologies paired with industry leading genetics and agronomic support, help to ensure growers accomplish maximum feed quality and consistency.

To find out how Legend Seeds can enhance your farming operations, visit www.LegendSeeds.net or call 800-678-3346.

Legend Seeds is an employee-owned independent seed company based in De Smet, S.D. with a core sales territory encompassing seven upper Midwestern states and four Canadian provinces. Their goal is to provide high yielding, consistently producing, top-quality products that will provide growers with an opportunity to achieve the maximum profit potential from their operation. Focused 100 percent in the seed business, Legend Seeds offers corn, soybean, alfalfa, sunflower and other seed products. For more information, visit www.legendseeds.net.

SOURCE Legend Seeds

