Legendary Art Tastemaker Simon de Pury and Billboard #1 Singer-Songwriter Dee Robert Unite for "Art Affects All of Us" -- A Global Campaign Turning Every Music Stream into Scholarships

Legendary art tastemaker and DJ Simon de Pury has joined forces with Billboard #1 singer-songwriter Dee Robert to launch Art Affects All of Us — a global music-and-art initiative produced by The Giving Music Label and benefiting the SACSN High School Art Awards. The campaign transforms streaming culture into real scholarships for young artists around the world.

Their debut single, Art Affects All of Us – "Feel It" — available now on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and all major platforms — powers a campaign where 100 percent of proceeds from every stream and download fund the High School Art Awards Scholarship Fund. All royalties are matched by benefactors to multiply every contribution. The track can be found by searching the artist name Art Affects All of Us on any platform.

Sonically, "Feel It" blends Simon's distinctive art-world voice with Dee's soulful vocals — an uplifting fusion of dance-pop and house energy designed to move both the dance floor and the spirit.

The collaboration unites two worlds rarely aligned — contemporary art and electronic music — under one mission: to make giving effortless. Art Affects All of Us channels the energy of music discovery into measurable impact for students whose creativity shapes tomorrow's culture.

"Art and music have always been connected by emotion," says Simon de Pury, celebrated auctioneer and advocate for emerging artists. "This campaign transforms that emotion into tangible support for creative students."

"Music has always been a bridge — it connects emotion, people, and purpose," adds Dee Robert, Billboard #1, BPI Platinum and Gold-certified artist known for Swedish House Mafia's 'Leave the World Behind.' "With this record, we wanted to turn that connection into real impact. Every play helps a creative student take a step toward their future."

Brands, creators, and influencers can amplify the effort simply by adding the song to their posts and stories through the Meta or TikTok Music Catalog. Each use generates paid royalties that flow directly into the scholarship fund — turning everyday content into lasting change.

The initiative benefits the SACSN High School Art Awards, a program of the 501(c)(3) public charity SACSN Inc., based in Palm Beach County, Florida. Since 2011, SACSN has provided a platform for students to give back, stand out, and succeed. The Art Awards honor emerging creators in Visual Arts, Music, Fashion, and Film — recognizing young talent whose creativity inspires community. (sacsnarts.org)

The scholarship committee is chaired by Michael McGinnis, partner at Mnuchin Gallery in New York City. 2025 benefactors include Clive Davis, Martin Margulies, the PGA Tour, and Children's Healthcare Charity, Inc., united by the belief that creativity and philanthropy can transform lives.

Produced by The Giving Music Label, the campaign runs through the holiday season and beyond — inviting listeners, brands, and institutions to join a growing movement where every music stream creates opportunity.

