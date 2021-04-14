Legendary Artist Romero Britto and Iberia Tiles Donate Art Mural to Aventura City of Excellence School

MIAMI, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Next time anyone drives NE 188th Street in Aventura towards ACES (Aventura City of Excellence School) next to the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center, they are going to want to slow down … because they surely don't want to miss the incredible Britto art mural, donated by the artist and Iberia Tiles, on the front wall of ACES.

Britto's Mosaic covering part of the facade

Last month was the official unveiling of this enormous piece of artwork, created by legendary Miami artist Romero Britto in partnership with Iberia Tiles. Aventura Mayor Enid Weisman was there with Commissioner Jonathan Evans and City Manager Ron Wasson.

Mayor Weisman said, "Britto personifies community, bringing international acclaim to Florida, his hometown. He sees our world on a different level — united through color. He is an amazing human being and an amazing humanitarian."

Britto thanked his team and said, "At the end of the day, I just want people to feel positive, so I create images of hope and happiness. I am going back to my studio motivated by the Mayor's kind words. I am truly touched by this community and would love to have you visit my studio where the magic happens." Britto had extremely kind words for ACES Principal Anthony Tyrkala, saying, "I am honored to have my artwork in your school. It has been an extraordinary experience working with you and the entire team of Iberia Tiles."

Iberia Tiles manager Raul Fadel explains how this massive project began. "It all started because of COVID. We were quarantined during summer 2020 and the idea of partnering with Britto to produce the mosaic came to my head. I contacted Britto's CEO Lucas Vidal and we started talking and developing samples, and that's how the Britto-Iberia Tiles partnership came to life. During a work session between both teams, Romero and Lucas came up with the idea of donating an artwork for a school using the mosaics since the material can last forever."

Ask ACES Principal Anthony Tyrkala how this marvelous artwork came to grace the "face" of his school. He tells how he was contacted by Raul Fadel from Iberia Tiles regarding a potential donation of a tile mural made by Romero Britto. Over a few months, they worked together in confirming the ideal location, artwork, and installation for the mural. What started out as a family art donation quickly blossomed into a Britto tile art mural welcoming all of the students, staff, families and guests to campus.

"This event is an amazing example of the benefits of schools and families working together," highlighted the proud principal. Romero Britto also donated curriculum resources for students, which he presented to ACES's middle school art students prior to the unveiling. Tyrkala states that while family and school connections have always been vital to success for all, COVID-19 has brought the community even closer together, allowing relationships such as this one to blossom. He believes the unveiling of this mural was a bright spot for the school community given the cloud that COVID-19 has cast over much of the year. Principal Tyrkala said that "the ACES vision begins by asserting the importance of joining with the community" and he is "thankful to the many families who have always reached out to support the school," adding that "while this tile mural stands out, all are valued and important."

