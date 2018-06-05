Legendary Australian Rock Band INXS Name Grammy Winning Music Producer, Composer and Arranger Giles Martin as Executive Music Director for Future Projects

The award-winning producer and composer will have a creative overview on all audio aspects of upcoming INXS developments, including the eagerly-awaited documentary the untold story of INXS, the reimagining of the INXS catalogue through a dynamic and entirely unique live theatre show and their forthcoming repackaged, remixed and expanded studio albums, to be released via Universal Music Group (UMG) in partnership with Petrol Records.

Martin first met INXS in 1994 when working on The Great Music Experience, a spectacular concert starring Japanese and international musicians staged at the eighth century Buddhist temple of Tōdai-ji, in Nara, Japan. The chance meeting was the starting point for almost 25 years of friendship and an innate musical bond that led to Martin working on the band's Greatest Hits compilation and subsequent projects.

Martin's most recent collaboration with INXS saw him mixing their classic, multi-platinum album Kick in Dolby Atmos with Sam Okell at Abbey Road Studios for the seminal recording's 30th anniversary reissue in 2017 via UMG. Delivering an avalanche of hits including 'Need You Tonight', 'New Sensation', 'Never Tear Us Apart', 'Devil Inside' and 'Mystify', Kick has sold over six million copies worldwide since its 1987 release and made INXS one of the biggest bands on the planet.

Giles Martin commented: "Having worked across several phenomenal INXS releases over the years, I am thrilled to be extending our musical relationship. INXS are one of the most important rock bands in history, I am honoured to be collaborating with them again and look forward to contributing to the spectacular experiences the band are creating for their fans."

Martin famously reunited with his father, Sir George Martin, in 2004 to work on the soundtrack for "Love", The Beatles-Cirque du Soleil show that opened in Las Vegas in June 2006. Earning Martin a Grammy Award, the critically acclaimed show and soundtrack album went on to break box office and sales records.

A chart-topping classical and pop songwriter and producer, Martin works across a diverse range of creative projects from film, television, emerging technology to the theatre. He is also a creative consultant for global audio giant, SONOS.

Petrol Records Chairman & CEO, Chris Murphy, said: "Giles Martin's track record speaks for itself. We need to ensure INXS' incredible music and extraordinary story is heard by and told to future generations and as such, we want the best eyes and ears partnering with us across all our innovative and exciting upcoming projects. Giles is a dear friend of the band and someone we can trust unquestionably to deliver outstanding creative input and a rare musical perspective."

Originally formed in 1977, INXS' career spans an extraordinary 40 years, during which they have sold over 50 million records worldwide, including No. 1 albums in four different continents. Their popularity has transcended generations, with 9.8 million monthly streams and over 3 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

Andrew Daw, Senior Vice President, Global Marketing, Universal Music Group added: "We are delighted to welcome Giles Martin into our global partnership with INXS in this unique role. Expanding on INXS' legacy, these projects will capture the imagination of those who were there from the beginning and open the INXS world up to new fans globally while cementing the band's important musical legacy."

About Petrol Records:

Petrol, founded in 2001, is the world's most successful first all-digital record company and the first independent label to sign a worldwide distribution agreement with Apple Inc.'s iTunes. Petrol's numerous chart and sales successes over the years in various musical genres, together with Murphy's other multimedia endeavours, resulted in Murphy receiving the New South Wales Premier's Expo Award for Arts & Entertainment and being named Australian Entrepreneur of the Year in 1987 by Business Review Weekly for his achievements with INXS. In 2008 Murphy received a Grammy nomination for his documentary on the street music of Cuba. In 2009, Petrol signed INXS catalogue to the label and in 2017, INXS were awarded with 50 million worldwide sales.

About Universal Music Group:

Universal Music Group (UMG) is the world leader in music-based entertainment, with a broad array of businesses engaged in recorded music, music publishing, merchandising and audiovisual content in more than 60 countries. Featuring the most comprehensive catalog of recordings and songs across every musical genre, UMG identifies and develops artists and produces and distributes the most critically acclaimed and commercially successful music in the world. Committed to artistry, innovation and entrepreneurship, UMG fosters the development of services, platforms and business models in order to broaden artistic and commercial opportunities for our artists and create new experiences for fans.

Universal Music Group is a Vivendi company. Find out more at: http://www.universalmusic.com.

