Legendary Automotive Brand JC Whitney Returns with a Modern Twist

Launching Reimagined Website, YouTube Originals, Merchandise, and Nostalgic Magazine

TORRANCE, Calif., June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JC Whitney (www.jcwhitney.com), an iconic name deeply rooted in American automotive culture for over a century, proudly announces its groundbreaking brand relaunch with innovative print and digital content. Setting new standards in automotive experiences, this comprehensive overhaul introduces engaging and educational content enriched with original stories, event news, and guest posts from top car influencers across the US and Canada.

Renowned for its extensive catalogs since 1934, JC Whitney has long been the go-to resource for automotive parts and accessories - while also serving as a rite of automotive passage for tens of millions of enthusiasts and hobbyists. Now, transforming its beloved catalog into a 100+ page print and digital magazine, JC Whitney continues to tell compelling stories while featuring a wide array of auto parts. A new issue will be released every quarter, entertaining, educating, and engaging car enthusiasts while bridging the gap between tradition and modernity.

"This revitalization is a response to the growing consumer demand for immersive brand experiences and enduring passion for JC Whitney's heritage," said Tina Mirfarsi, Head of Brand and Strategy at JC Whitney. "We are excited to reconnect with our loyal fan base and engage new generations of car enthusiasts. JC Whitney was once a staple in garages across the US, and we are thrilled to bring that legacy back to a global audience. Each month, we will release valuable and entertaining content that honors our past while looking toward the future."

To engage DIY and DIFM car enthusiasts of all ages, JC Whitney recently launched its original content series, "On the Road." This series highlights individuals both within and outside the automotive industry who share a passion for cars, deepening the connection with the community and spotlighting its vibrant culture. Each episode delves into personal stories and topics like restoration projects and unique car builds, providing viewers with both inspiration and practical tips.

Another highly anticipated release is the JC Whitney YouTube series "ROCKED" with world renowned photographer Mark "WEISSGUY" Weiss, which will feature iconic musicians from the 70s, 80s, and 90s, and their vehicles. These episodes offer a unique blend of music and automotive culture, exploring the personal car collections and stories of legendary rock stars. Additionally, JC Whitney has partnered with Kevin Smith's Smodcastle Theatre and the Atlantic Highlands Auto Show as an official event sponsor, showcasing legendary movie cars from the “Back to the Future” DeLorean, to the “Jurassic Park” Jeep and the “Ghostbusters” Ecto-1, providing a fun experience and event for the community.

The relaunch introduces an online store featuring JC Whitney branded merchandise that honors the company's heritage while appealing to modern tastes. With items like custom apparel, hats, glassware, and more, the collection strengthens the bond with JC Whitney's loyal fan base while attracting new admirers.

For more information and to experience all things JC Whitney, visit www.jcwhitney.com.

About JC Whitney:

Founded in 1915, JC Whitney is a legendary name in automotive retail, known for its comprehensive catalog of automotive parts and accessories. With over a century of expertise, JC Whitney has evolved to meet the changing needs of car enthusiasts, offering a wide range of products and services that celebrate automotive culture. The company's latest relaunch underscores its commitment to innovation, community engagement, and preserving its rich heritage.

Media Relations

Brianne Sheldon

[email protected]

SOURCE JC Whitney