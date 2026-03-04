LEGENDARY BLANKET MAKER FARIBAULT MILL ANNOUNCES COLLABORATION WITH FRANK LLOYD WRIGHT FOUNDATION

Organizations Known for Long Lasting Design and Quality Team Up to Launch Series of Products Over Multi-Year Partnership

FARIBAULT, Minn., March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Faribault Mill, the storied Minnesota manufacturer known for crafting premium American-made blankets, throws, and accessories since 1865, today announced a three-year partnership with the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation to launch a series of products that showcase the vision of the America's greatest architect. The collection will launch on March 16.

The Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation Logo Frank Frank Lloyd Wright Hollyhock House Rug Wool Throw by Faribault Mill

The line will initially feature six styles all crafted in Minnesota from 100% natural materials and inspired by the iconic architectural designs of Frank Lloyd Wright with additional products dropping throughout the partnership. A percentage of each purchase will be donated back to the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation to further their mission of inspiring people to discover and embrace architecture for better living through meaningful connections to nature, the arts and each other.

"We are thrilled to partner on a collection that celebrates the timeless brilliance of Frank Lloyd Wright's architectural vision," said Ross Widmoyer, President and CEO of Faribault Mill. "Just as Wright harmonized form and function, our blankets blend heritage craftsmanship with iconic design — creating pieces that are as beautiful as they are enduring. This collaboration embodies our commitment to quality, artistry and the enduring spirit of American creativity."

The collection will be for sale at Faribault Mill retail locations, online and through select retailers, museums and gift shops across the country with initial designs inspired by:

Hollyhock House in Los Angeles, Calif.

Ennis House in Los Angeles, Calif.

Millard House in Pasadena, Calif.

Coonley Playhouse in Riverside, Ill.

Liberty Frozen Spheres originally designed for Liberty Magazine in 1927

"We're honored to partner with a brand with such a long heritage of craftsmanship and enduring quality," said Henry Hendrix, Chief Marketing Officer of the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation. "By partnering with Faribault Mill, we're offering a beautiful new way to translate Wright's timeless principles into objects of comfort and beauty for the home."

Faribault Mill has been crafting high-quality blankets in Faribault, Minn. for more than 150 years. Hypoallergenic, adaptable to a variety of temperatures, and resistant to fire, water, and odors, a Faribault Mill wool blanket will provide warmth and comfort to your family for generations.

About Faribault Mill

Founded in 1865, Faribault Mill produces timeless, handcrafted blankets, decorative throws, apparel, and accessories. From providing woolen blankets for pioneers heading west and comforting our troops through two world wars, to today's products that are built to last, the company and its workers are woven into American history. Faribault Mill products are 100% Made in the USA. Visit online at www.faribaultmill.com .

About the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation

The Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation, established by Wright in 1940, is dedicated to preserving Taliesin and Taliesin West, both on the World Heritage List, for future generations, and inspiring people to discover and embrace an architecture for better living through meaningful connections to nature, the arts, and each other. The Foundation continues the Frank Lloyd Wright legacy by broadening access to his ideas, works, and organic design principles — considered just as relevant today as in his own time — and provides new pathways for audiences to create beauty and connectedness in their own lives.

