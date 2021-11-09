Legendary Broadcast Journalist Mort Crim's New Memoir Unveils the REAL "Ron Burgundy" and Tells All

More than the tale of a fascinating career, it's a story of personal struggle to know truth – to break out of the "cocoon of certainty" that marked his early life. Son of an evangelical minister, Crim began to question fundamental beliefs he's taught about God, Jesus, the Bible, and the meaning of life.

That search took him out of the pulpit and into the newsroom. Crim's 45-year career included national radio correspondent for ABC News (New York) where he anchored the #1 morning show and covered America's manned space program. When Neil Armstrong took the first step on the moon, people watched Cronkite or listened to Crim worldwide.

Crim worked alongside TV pioneers David Brinkley, Dan Rather, Ted Koppel, and radio legend Paul Harvey. As national correspondent for Post-Newsweek, he covered presidential summits and a Mideast war. His nationally syndicated, 15-year radio series, Second Thoughts, was carried by 1,300 radio stations worldwide.

At Cronkite's urging, Mort moved into TV as news anchor at WHAS (Louisville), where he later turned down a Congressional run and moved to KYW (Philadelphia), where he co-anchored news with the late Jessica Savitch. They became the historic anchor team that spawned the inspiration for the ANCHORMAN movies. Next was WBBM (Chicago), followed by 20 years as senior anchor and editor at WDIV (Detroit).

In an era where speculation passes for news, thank you for always telling the truth. Jeff Daniels

This book is not only entertaining reading but is a challenge to take a good look at life's journey and what gives it meaning. Tony Campolo, PhD

…he's done an extraordinary job of concealing one of the most interesting stories of all – his own. Until now. Read on! Ted Koppel

