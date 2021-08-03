Legendary Bronner Bros. Beauty Show Returns to New Orleans To Celebrate 75TH Anniversary

With the creative theme "Every Version of You," the BB Show is the largest and longest-running multicultural beauty trade show in the US. The three-day event will also feature more than 300 exhibitors, including presenting sponsors such as Andis, BoldHold, UPS, BookAModel.com, SalonCentric and Private Label. The 2021 show also marks the beauty industry's comeback from the global pandemic. BB will work closely with the City of New Orleans and convention officials to ensure adherence to COVID-19 protocols.

"Just as all eyes are on the world's top athletes in Tokyo, Bronner Bros. is hosting the industry's most innovative and creative stylists for 'The Olympics' of Black beauty. As we emerge from the pandemic, this will be our most exciting Show ever," said James Bronner, SVP of Show Operations, Bronner Bros. He added "The journey to 75 years in business has been filled with countless memorable moments. We're excited to welcome everyone to New Orleans as we enter a new chapter in history. The next generation of Bronner Bros. is committed to ensuring we keep the legacy alive for many years to come!"

Since its inception in 1947, the BB show has been a mainstay for multicultural salon and barber professionals and is recognized as the premier platform for education, trendspotting and style. Each year, the show agenda is designed to offer knowledge, information, and inspiration to help licensed cosmetologists succeed. 2021 Summer show highlights include:

World-class Education – An expanded schedule of more than 100 hands-on workshops and seminars, curated to meet the needs of multicultural professionals at all levels. The 2021 educational tracks include masterclasses on cut, color, barbering, business, extensions & weaves, make-up, natural hair, and braiding, among others. Classes showcasing the industry's up-and-coming beauty trends, skincare and makeup techniques will also take place.

Multicultural Exhibitors – For manufacturers, distributors and retailers, the show offers the ideal platform to generate leads, develop relationships, and sell to qualified buyers on the spot.

Competitions – The nation's most talented professionals and aspiring students will compete for cash and prizes in "friendly" competitions and push the boundaries of skill and creativity. Competitions include the Champion of Weaves, Fantasy Hair, Creative Student Rising Star, Upper Cut Barbering and BoldHold Lace, and Total Look Barbering. For the first time in BB Show history, there will also be a Man Weave competition, showcasing contestants' technical ability in the application of male units.

Networking and Entertainment – In addition to the show's daytime schedule, attendees will experience the glamour of the red carpet, and enjoy show-stopping beauty presentations live on stage. Registered attendees gain access to exclusive evening events.

75 Years of Excellence in Beauty

Unlike any other beauty show in the US, BB boasts an attendee profile that includes multicultural beauty professionals who come to learn the latest techniques, invest in the new tools, and purchase salon-quality products and services. Many show participants are salon and barbershop owners/operators seeking strategies to help optimize business operations, marketing and social media to bolster sales. To maintain Show integrity, select classes are only open to licensed beauty industry professionals and cosmetology students.

"Since the beginning, Bronner Bros. has been at the forefront of supporting the Black beauty industry, which was disproportionately impacted by the effects of COVID-19," said Erika Respress, Bronner Bros Show Manager. "Through careful planning, our 75th Anniversary Show will be like the ultimate family reunion! We are grateful to our attendees, sponsors and exhibitors for their continued support."

For information about registration, accommodations and the latest Show updates, visit BronnerBros.com.

Note to media: Members of the media who are interested in covering the Show may request press credentials at bronnerbros.com/press/.

About Bronner Bros., Inc.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Bronner Bros., Inc. (BB) is a family-owned and operated company founded in 1947 by Dr. Nathaniel H. Bronner, Sr. and his brother Arthur E. Bronner, Sr. Today, the BB Enterprise consists of multicultural beauty products, UPSCALE Magazine, and professional trade shows, which attract more than 60,000 beauty professionals annually. For more info, visit bronnerbros.com.

