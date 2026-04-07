Legendary Cannabis Genetics Meet Hip-Hop Royalty: Sensi Seeds x Death Row Records Exclusive Strains Released in U.S.

Sensi Seeds and Death Row Records Expand Exclusive Cannabis Collaboration to the U.S. Market. Five exclusive strains now available to U.S. home cultivators, after a buzz-worthy European launch

AMSTERDAM, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sensi Seeds, the world's oldest cannabis seed bank, today announced the U.S. market expansion of its exclusive partnership with Death Row Records, bringing five premium cannabis strains to American cultivators following a groundbreaking European launch in Spring 2025.

Legacy meets Legend: Sensi Seeds and Death Row Records are officially bringing five premium strains to American soil.

The project, part of Sensi Seeds' "Breeding Grounds", represents a unique fusion of legendary cannabis genetics and hip-hop culture. The five exclusive strains – B-Funk, Dough Boy, Studio Candy, Caramel Pineapple, and Cereal Killa – were developed alongside Death Row Records' head grower AK, combining Sensi Seeds' four decades of breeding expertise with Death Row's cultural influence.

"This collaboration between Sensi Seeds and Death Row Records extends beyond a typical partnership — it's the meeting of two cultural pioneers who shaped their respective disciplines through quality, authenticity, and legacy," said Gio Dronkers of Sensi Seeds. "Together, we're building on decades of influence and experience to push the culture forward and nurture the next generation of cannabis and music communities."

The partnership brings together two pioneering forces: Sensi Seeds, founded in 1985 by Ben Dronkers and celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2025, and Death Row Records, owned by Snoop Dogg, a driving force in defining West Coast hip-hop culture for more than three decades.

The venture first turned heads at Mary Jane Berlin, where head grower AK appeared alongside Shaggy — Snoop Dogg's personal sound engineer and cannabis sommelier — at the Sensi Seeds booth, highlighting the intersection of music and cannabis culture.

"Music and cannabis have always been two of my favorite things in life," said AK. "So I feel very blessed to have the opportunity to bring two of the most legendary labels in music and cannabis together with Sensi Seeds and Death Row Records."

Snoop Dogg, owner of Death Row Records, provided his endorsement of the partnership: "Sensi Seeds and Death Row Records linked up to bring you some real heat. Five exclusive cannabis genetics: B-Funk, Dough Boy, Studio Candy, Caramel Pineapple, Cereal Killa. Sensi Seeds and Death Row: Where the game's growing."

These five strains will be available exclusively through Sensi Seeds' U.S. distribution network, including at Snoop Dogg's SWED stores, and soon on www.trydeathrow.com. This marks the first time Death Row Records genetics have been available to American home cultivators, with B-Funk, the European bestseller, expected to lead U.S. sales.

About Sensi Seeds: Founded in the Netherlands in 1985 by Ben Dronkers, Sensi Seeds is the world's oldest and most renowned cannabis seed bank, celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2025. The company is the developer of legendary strains, including Northern Lights, Jack Herer, Skunk #1, and Afghani #1, that remain staples of cannabis culture globally. Sensi Seeds continues its active role in cannabis advocacy and education efforts. Building on four decades of breeding excellence, Sensi Seeds reinforces its leadership in cannabis genetics with its recent expansion to the U.S., and the launch of Breeding Grounds; an initiative where leading breeders share exclusive genetics from their vaults and collaborate on knowledge exchange to advance the future of cannabis cultivation.

For more information about the Sensi Seeds x Death Row strains, or read the full Sensi Seeds and Death Row collaboration interview with AK.

Social Media: Instagram: @sensiseeds.official

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Video: Sensi Seeds x Death Row Promo Video with Snoop Dogg

SOURCE Sensi Seeds