LEGENDARY COMEDIAN AND ACTOR MARTIN SHORT APPOINTED AS NEW MAYOR OF FUNNER, CALIFORNIA

Funner's Fourth Celebrity Mayor, Martin Short, Has Officially Taken the Oath of Office

FUNNER, Calif., May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Harrah's Resort Southern California officially welcomed iconic comedian and actor Martin Short as Funner, California's newest mayor today, succeeding former mayors Jane Lynch, Rob Riggle and David Hasselhoff. Mayor Marty, dressed in his signature purple suit and bow tie, took the oath of office amid the lively support of the residents of Funner, California and beyond.

Harrah's Resort SoCal presents Mayor Martin Short of Funner, CA

"Martin Short represents the essence of Funner," said Jill Barrett, senior vice president and general manager of Harrah's Resort SoCal. "His renowned humor and dedication to entertainment make him an ideal leader for guiding Funner into a new era. Mayor Marty is already actively planning innovative projects that will enhance the fun in Funner like his 'Short On Time' spa offerings and 'Buckets of Fun' hotel package; we eagerly anticipate seeing his vision unfold and fun made funner."

As he took to the stage for his induction ceremony, Mayor Marty conveyed his enthusiasm for the opportunity to lead Funner and outlined his vision for the city's future. Accompanied by surprise emcee - his friend and former mayor Jane Lynch, Mayor Marty declared his promise to continue making Funner a destination known for its distinctive, fun-filled experiences, bringing laughter and joy to all who visit. The ceremony concluded with Mayor Marty receiving the key to the city, officially marking the start of his tenure as Funner's newest mayor.

"We are excited to welcome Martin Short as Funner's new mayor," said Bo Mazzetti, Chairman of the Rincon Tribe. "His enthusiasm and extensive background in entertainment promise to elevate the vibrant community at Harrah's Resort SoCal."

Now that it's official, Mayor Marty plans to implement a new era of fun in Funner — including exciting entertainment options, innovative culinary experiences, spa treatments, and more, all aimed at ensuring every visitor enjoys their own unique, Funner experience. Visitors can expect exciting (and delicious) initiatives such as:

Culinary delights: Short Stack Pancakes, Pancake Short Tacos, Short & Sweet Churros, The Mega Marty (Tavern Ham, Gouda & Pretzel Sandwich)

Bar favorites: Mayor's Refresher (Ginger Shandy), Marty's Motherland (Classic Ginger Whiskey), Mayor's Choice Cosmo (complete with image of Mayor Marty)

Hotel packages: Short & Suite (30% off Sweet Suites), Buckets of Fun (room of choice and bucket of Corona poolside at Dive)

poolside at Dive) Express 20-min 'Short On Time' spa specials: Fun Made Funner Massage, Stunner Facial, Marty's Mani

"It's truly a privilege to stand here with you all in beloved Funner, California," said Mayor Marty. "I'm committed to being more than just a handsome man in a purple suit and stylish bow tie. Let's work together to elevate Funner and craft extraordinary experiences for every visitor."

For more information about Harrah's Resort SoCal and Funner, California, please visit www.harrahssocal.com and www.harrahssocal.com/visit-funner . Follow the resort on Facebook at www.facebook.com/harrahssocal and on Instagram at www.instagram.com/harrahssocal .

