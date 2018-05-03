Legendary Customer Service, Timeless Style: The Lands' End Brand Comes to Life in Kildeer

DODGEVILLE, Wis., May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The popular Lands' End catalog and award-winning website is coming to life in Kildeer. The classic American lifestyle brand has just opened a 5,000-square-foot store at 20291 N. Rand Road, Kildeer, Ill. It's the first of four to six stores Lands' End plans to open in 2018.

"Kildeer is a great location and we are thrilled to be bringing the Lands' End brand to life with our new store opening," said Jerome Griffith, chief executive officer and president, Lands' End. "We can't wait for the Kildeer community to experience the quality, value, service and style that is the heritage of our brand."

Customer-First Shopping Experience

From a store design that includes a comfy fitting room lounge and ample space to check out, to knowledgeable sales associates and a dedicated digital shopping area with an easy order touchscreen kiosk, the store was crafted just like all Lands' End merchandise – with the customer in mind.

This new store features the latest casual clothing and accessories for women and men, including dresses, shorts, dress shirts and the new Sunrise Swim Collection. Lands' End associates are available to help with shopping, product information, and wardrobe suggestions. All items are backed by the company's Guaranteed. Period.® return policy -- if a customer isn't satisfied with a product, they can return it for an exchange or refund.

The Digital Experience

Extended sizes and items for kids, the home and pets are only a few clicks away within the new store. While customers are able to feel the quality and see the details of Lands' End products in person, the dedicated digital shopping lounge makes it easy for customers to shop the entire assortment online. The lounge features comfortable chairs, catalogs, a phone connected to the company's call center, computers, a touchscreen kiosk, plus sales associates to answer questions. Lands' End offers free shipping and free returns for all orders placed from the store.

Smart, Easy Shopping Design

From lighting to fixtures, flooring and wall paint, clean lines make it inviting for customers to navigate the store and find exactly what they need. The bold Lands' End colors, true navy and white, provide a classic backdrop to the modern shopping experience.

The layout features cleverly designed "rooms" that separate and define clothing categories, making for a more intimate shopping experience in the large space.

To tell the Lands' End story, visual displays feature seasonal, iconic items such as duffels and outerwear, along with the product's history and features. New digital signage will showcase multimedia content such as photos, videos and social media.

Store hours: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Sunday.

About Lands' End, Inc.

Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ: LE) is a leading multi-channel retailer of clothing, accessories, footwear and home products. We offer products through catalogs, online at www.landsend.com and affiliated specialty and international websites, and through retail locations. We are a classic American lifestyle brand with a passion for quality, legendary service and real value, and seek to deliver timeless style for men, women, kids and the home.

