Legendary D&L Trail is Home of 2018 Rails-to-Trails Conservancy Sojourn

The adventure begins in the high plateau of the beautiful Pocono Mountains, travels through picturesque Pennsylvania wilderness and wanders by the Lehigh and Delaware rivers. Along the way, camping is offered in the town of Jim Thorpe, named after the Olympian and Native American sports legend, Hugh Moore Park and Washington Crossing Historic Park. The trip also includes an inaugural ride at the dedication ceremony of the new Mansion House Pedestrian Bridge, which will connect nearly 60 miles of the D&L Trail and its surrounding towns.

"Our 2018 sojourn offers an exploration of the beauty and wonder of the trail's diverse landscapes while simultaneously preserving historic pathways," said Tom Sexton, director of RTC's Northeast Regional Office.

Sites along the trip include the Delaware and Lehigh canals, the National Canal Museum and Josiah White II Canal Boat in Easton, Bowman's Hill Wildflower Preserve and the Thompson-Neely House in New Hope, and the Hessian Barracks Museum in Trenton.

"As we celebrate our 30th anniversary, it's incredibly rewarding to host Rails-to-Trails Conservancy's Sojourn. We welcome you and invite you to experience first-hand the history, community and culture along the D&L Trail," said Elissa Garofalo, executive director of the Delaware and Lehigh National Heritage Corridor. "Once you get to know the passionate folks behind this great undertaking, we hope you too will become a partner in closing the D&L's final gaps."

The Rails-to-Trails Conservancy's Sojourn Series is designed to celebrate open trails and draw attention to gaps in would-be trail systems that, if completed, could result in economic, health, social and environmental benefits for their local regions. Now in its 17th year, RTC's Sojourn Series has helped influence the creation and growth of multiple regional trail systems, while bringing direct economic impacts to the regions it visits.

The 2018 Pennsylvania Sojourn is sponsored by the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and National Resources, Delaware and Lehigh National Heritage Corridor and Pocono Biking. Visit RTC's website to view the complete 2018 sojourn itinerary and get more information on previous trips.

Rails-to-Trails Conservancy is the nation's largest trails organization—with a grassroots community more than 1 million strong—dedicated to connecting people and communities by creating a nationwide network of public trails, many from former rail lines. Connect with RTC at railstotrails.org and @railstotrails on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

