Legendary Entertainer Bobby Sherman Celebrates His Birthday on July 22nd, Highlighting His Legacy and his work through the Brigitte and Bobby Sherman Children's Foundation (BBSCF)

LOS ANGELES, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The entertainment industry is eagerly preparing to celebrate the 81st birthday of one of its most cherished icons, Bobby Sherman. Renowned for his multi-faceted career as a singer, actor, Deputy Sheriff, and philanthropist, Sherman has left an indelible mark on the hearts of fans worldwide. As he approaches this milestone birthday, we reflect on his extraordinary journey and the lasting impact he continues to make through his charity, the Brigitte and Bobby Sherman Children's Foundation (BBSCF), headquartered in Woodland Hills, CA. Sherman's contributions to entertainment and philanthropy resonate daily, underscoring his enduring legacy.

In 2011, alongside his wife, Brigitte Poublon, he co-founded the Brigitte and Bobby Sherman Children's Foundation (BBSCF) in Ghana, which provides education, health, and welfare programs to children in need. His dedication to helping others has earned him numerous accolades and the admiration of many.

The Foundation is a Ghana-based youth center dedicated to blending music and education to provide children in Ghana with quality education and the tools needed to succeed. Their goal is to prepare and motivate children to continue their education after high school and to allow them to experience the magic of expressing themselves through music. The Foundation is still going strong and relies on donations from people around the world.

For more stories from recipients of the charity visit: https://www.bbscfoundation.org/success-stories.

Bobby Sherman rocketed to fame in the late 1960s as a teen idol, captivating millions with his boyish charm, delightful wit, and remarkable musical talent. Born on July 22, 1943, in Santa Monica, California, Sherman launched his showbiz career as a regular on the television series "Shindig!" His true breakout came with his role as the lovable Jeremy Bolt on the ABC television show "Here Come the Brides." This iconic role catapulted him into stardom, paving the way for a flourishing music career.

Bobby Sherman's musical career is distinguished by a string of hit singles, including "Little Woman," "Julie, Do Ya Love Me," and "Easy Come, Easy Go." These songs consistently topped the charts, earning him multiple gold records and a devoted fanbase. His albums, celebrated for their catchy melodies and heartfelt lyrics, have stood the test of time, remaining beloved classics that continue to resonate with audiences today.

Beyond his musical success, Sherman has made significant contributions to public service. In the 1990s, he trained as an emergency medical technician (EMT) and went on to serve as a Reserve Police Officer with the Los Angeles Police Department. He further extended his commitment to community safety by taking a position as a Reserve Deputy Sheriff with the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. Sherman's dedication to both his craft and his community underscores his multifaceted legacy.

For interviews, additional information, or to schedule an appearance, please contact: [email protected]

For information on the charity or to make a donation, contact [email protected]

