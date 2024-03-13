Legendary Foods Unveils New Flavors of High-Protein Chips at Expo West 2024

SANTA MONICA, Calif., March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Legendary Foods, a Santa Monica-based high protein snack company, returns to Natural Products Expo West with their latest innovation, Popped Protein Chips. Designed for health-conscious consumers and fitness enthusiasts alike, these chips offer a delicious savory snack with 20g protein, 4g net carbs, and 150 calories per serving (1 bag).

Available in Ranch, Nacho Cheese, Barbecue, and the recently debuted Pizza flavor, Legendary’s protein chip lineup is making serious waves at points of retail across the nation

Available in Ranch, Nacho Cheese, Barbecue, and the recently debuted Pizza flavor, Legendary's chip lineup is making serious waves at points of retail across the nation. Achieving top category velocities in retailers such as Target, Walmart, Vitamin Shoppe, HEB, and GNC, the brand continues to drive massive excitement and innovation to the protein snack aisle.

Featuring the tagline "Protein Chips for Snack Food Junkies", Legendary's chips are the latest addition to their roster of high-protein snacks, all of which feature 20g protein, 4-6g net carbs, and 2g sugar or less. Founded by industry icon Ron Penna (co-creator, founder, former CEO Quest Nutrition), Legendary continues to redefine the boundaries of incredible tasting healthy options by delivering junk food formats that are made of protein .

"Unlike other companies that simply try to sprinkle some protein into their products, we make products whose primary ingredients are protein ," says Mr. Penna. "This is why our products have more protein per calorie than many of the 'high protein' options out there, and we work ridiculously hard to make them taste great."

Legendary's Popped Protein Chips join the brand's iconic Protein Pastry (2020) and Protein Sweet Roll (2022), which have already gained placement in 50,000+ retail locations across the United States. Even as their menu of products expands, the brand's mission remains clear. "For too long, this category has settled for funky aftertastes and bland textures," says Oliver Mindur, CEO of Legendary Foods. "If it's junk food, then it's on our radar. We're laser-focused on taking foods that we love, elevating them with incredible nutrition and delivering a product that you'd never know was made of protein."

Attendees of Natural Products Expo West are invited to experience Legendary's Popped Protein Chips in Hall B, Booth 1585 from March 14th-March 16th.

Contact Information

Greg Tetzlaff

Vice President of Marketing

[email protected]

www.eatlegendary.com

SOURCE Legendary Foods