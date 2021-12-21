Legendary former FBI hostage negotiator Chris Voss Returns to MasterClass to Teach How to Win Workplace Negotiations in 30 Days in New Product Offering, Sessions by MasterClass

"With an epic 24-year career as the lead crisis and international kidnapping negotiator at the FBI, Chris has successfully managed some of the most crucial negotiations of all time," said David Rogier, founder and CEO of MasterClass. "In 2020, his lesson on tactical empathy was the most popular lesson on MasterClass, and in his session we're excited to give members even more access to his strategies, including real-life demonstrations and the tactics and skills needed to achieve their goals in the workplace."

Through practical scenarios and hands-on activities, Voss will teach members strategies for building rapport, strengthening personal influence, coming to agreements and finding solutions as a team. He enlists expert negotiators from his consulting firm, The Black Swan Group, to help break down negotiation techniques they have honed over decades of training the world's top business leaders. Voss will push members to try these tactics in their everyday work lives for high-leverage situations, performance reviews, team assignments and in gaining trust as respected peers and leaders. Throughout the session, members will practice and participate in simulations such as negotiating a raise at work and renegotiating a lease. To build trust, Voss will dive deep into the skills of mirroring, labeling, integrating dynamic silence and navigating deadlines in negotiation. By the end of the 30-day session, members will leave with 12 tactics to become more confident negotiators and ready to enhance their influence at work and reach their goals.

"This session is for anyone who is looking to improve their lives and influence the world around them," Voss said. "In this session, I will share key negotiation and interpersonal skills to become a more confident colleague, trusted leader and help members leverage these tactics to advance their professional lives."

Voss is the CEO and founder of the Black Swan Group and author of Never Split the Difference: Negotiating as if Your Life Depended on It. Voss began his career with the New York City SWAT team before finding his true calling, negotiation. He rose through the ranks quickly and soon became the lead crisis negotiator for the New York City Division of the FBI, and ultimately went on to become lead international kidnapping negotiator for the FBI. Voss has taught business negotiation in the MBA program as an adjunct professor at University of Southern California's Marshall School of Business and at Georgetown University's McDonough School of Business. He has used his many years of experience in international crises and high-stakes negotiations to develop a unique program that applies these proven techniques to the business world and everyday life.

Embed & view the trailer here: https://youtu.be/2gBboDdtTlc

Download stills here: https://brandfolder.com/s/mffz7g83fh4kc6bcc58bq7x

Credit: Courtesy of MasterClass

ABOUT MASTERCLASS:

MasterClass is the streaming platform where the world's best come together so anyone, anywhere, can learn from and be inspired by their knowledge and stories. With an annual membership, members get unprecedented access to 150+ instructors and classes across a wide variety of fields, including Arts & Entertainment, Business, Design & Style, Sports & Gaming, Writing and more. Step into Nas' recording studio and Gordon Ramsay's kitchen, and go behind the big screen with James Cameron. Design your career with Elaine Welteroth, get ready to win with Lewis Hamilton, perfect your pitch with Shonda Rhimes and discover your inner negotiator with Chris Voss. Each class features about 20 video lessons, at an average of 10 minutes per lesson. You can learn and discover at a pace that best serves your lifestyle—in bite-size pieces or in a single binge. Cinematic visuals and close-up demonstrations make you feel like you're one-on-one with the instructors, while the downloadable class guides help reinforce your learning. For those looking to learn by doing, Sessions by MasterClass offers a structured, 30-day curriculum where members can roll up their sleeves, get hands-on and learn meaningful skills through step-by-step guidance from world-class instructors and an engaged community of peers. Stream thousands of lessons on mobile, tablet, desktop, Apple TV®, Android™ TV, Amazon Fire TV and Roku® players and devices.

