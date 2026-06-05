Legendary Fruit Company Enters Letter of Intent with Gebbers Farms

Unites Two Storied Producers and Distributors of SugarBee® Apples and other Premium Tree Fruits

CHELAN, Wash., June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Legendary Fruit Company ("Legendary") today announced that it has entered into a letter of intent with Brewster Heights Packing & Orchards ("BHPO"), d/b/a as Gebbers Farms ("Gebbers"), under which Legendary will acquire substantially all of its assets through a court-supervised sale process.

Upon completion of the transaction, the combined company will have access to more than 15,000 acres of land and the exclusive rights to produce and package SugarBee®, Rockit™, Lucy™ Rose and Lucy™ Glo apples. Together, the business will produce approximately 12 million boxes of apples and 4.5 million boxes of cherries annually, enhancing Legendary's scale, making it one of the largest producers in the industry and strengthening its premium fruit offering.

"The Gebbers name is the preeminent name in Northern Washington for apples, pears and cherries. We have known and worked with the team there for many years—not only as respected operators in our industry, but as neighbors who share the same commitment to excellence that guides our own business," said Steve Clement, CEO of Legendary Fruit Company. "This agreement strengthens our ability to bring consumer-favorite apple and cherry varieties to market, including SugarBee® apples. With our partnership in the North, we will continue the legacy of building strong relationships with growers, retailers, packaging partners and the communities we call home."

Clement continued, "The fruit packed at BHPO will continue to supply Chelan Fresh. At the same time, CMI Orchards will remain a key strategic marketing partner for Legendary Fruit Company and will continue to market all fruit from Legendary's existing operations outside of the Gebbers acquisition, with no changes to those current programs and customer relationships."

About Legendary Fruit Company

Legendary Fruit Company is dedicated to delivering premium-quality fruit products through a focus on freshness, consistency and innovation. With operations in Wapato and Chelan, Washington, the Company partners with growers and customers across the agricultural supply chain to provide high-quality produce and fruit solutions while maintaining a commitment to operational excellence and responsible business practices. For more information, visit https://www.legendaryfruit.com/.

Contacts

Media

Aaron Palash / Carleigh Roesler / Michael Goldberg

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

212-355-4449

SOURCE Legendary Fruit Company