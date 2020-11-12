Legendary Hall of Fame Coach Jack Schore Joins ProsToYou Tennis

BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ProsToYou Tennis , the DMV's premier tennis program, announced today that esteemed tennis coach Jack Schore will join their elite team as the Senior Director of ProsToYou Tennis. Schore will coach at all ProsToYou Tennis clubs in Maryland and Virginia and Montgomery TennisPlex in Boyds, Maryland. Schore will be responsible for all coaching aspects, including managing the hiring and development of the coaching staff, coordinating junior performance programs, training all levels of players and more.

"Having known Jack for a number of years now, his dedication to his student-athletes and passion for coaching assures us that he will bring unmatched experience to the ProsToYou Tennis team," said Marco Impeduglia, Founder & Executive Director of ProsToYou Tennis. "I am honored to have Jack join the ProsToYou Tennis team as I am confident he will instantly elevate ProsToYou as one of the top tennis programs in the area."

With over 30 years of experience, Schore's influence within the tennis landscape in the DC Metropolitan area is incomparable. Schore has been a coach and mentor to more than 40,000 tennis players across the Mid-Atlantic region and is widely considered to be one of the most successful tennis coaches in the United States. Schore's tennis career has led him to coach five players ranked in the top fifty in the world, win nine conference titles, and be inducted into the Mid-Atlantic Tennis Hall of Fame.

"Jack is one of the two or three best coaches in the country," said Dick Gould, All-Time Winnest Tennis Coach at Stanford University. "Jack has a magical feel for the game," said Richey Reneberg, Two-Time Grand Slam Doubles Champion and Former #1 Ranked Doubles Player in the World. "Jack was my coach in the juniors and in the pros. He knows how to get the best from his players," said Dan Goldie, Former NCAA Collegiate Champion and Grand slam Wimbleond Quarter-Finalist.

"I am thrilled to be joining ProsToYou Tennis. I see a lot of good synergy with their young coaching staff and I look forward to providing my experience to the entire team and at all the clubs," said Jack Schore, Senior Director of Tennis for ProsToYou Tennis.

In addition to hiring Jack Schore, ProsToYou Tennis expanded their year-round programs to Montgomery TennisPlex . With Montgomery TennisPlex, ProsToYou Tennis will be able to offer their players the opportunity to continue their tennis development at a year-round indoor first-class facility.

Montgomery TennisPlex, consisting of eight indoor courts and four outdoor courts, will offer curated tennis programs for juniors and adults of all skill levels. Programs will include group classes, private instruction, camps, tournaments and special events. For more information on Montgomery TennisPlex programs, please visit www.MontgomeryTennisPlex.com .

For more information about the ProsToYou Tennis Team and tennis offerings, please visit www.ProsToYou.com or call 301-943-1678.

About ProsToYou Tennis

ProsToYou Tennis is the DMV's premier tennis program for kids and adults. With multiple tennis clubs in Bethesda, Potomac, Silver Spring, Rockville, McLean, Falls Church & Springfield their mission is to promote tennis as a lifestyle by developing an inclusive environment for players of all ages. ProsToYou Tennis offers innovative tennis programs curated for kids and for adults. From group classes and private instruction, to tennis camps and birthday parties, we are committed to improving kids' skills, confidence, and social fluency - both on and off the court. The adult programs are derived from the same vision of introducing the game we love in a fun and stress-free environment, through recreational social events, tennis fitness programs, and classes to refine your game. Whether it be a child taking their first steps on the court, or an adult getting back into the swing of things, ProsToYou Tennis cultivates a community for all age groups and skill levels!

