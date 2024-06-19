LEGENDARY HOLDINGS AND WEINBRENNER SHOE COMPANY UNVEIL EXCLUSIVE FALL THOROGOOD® APPAREL LINE

MERRILL, Wis., June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Thorogood®, powered by Weinbrenner Shoe Company, Inc., and Legendary Holdings, LLC, are thrilled to announce the launch of an exclusive fall collection of Thorogood® apparel and accessories. This exciting new line exemplifies the innovative collaboration between these two industry leaders, merging Thorogood's® rich heritage with Legendary Holdings' expertise in apparel design and distribution.

"We're eagerly anticipating the debut of our fall collection," said Jeff Burns, President of Weinbrenner Shoe Company, Inc. "This line showcases Thorogood's® unwavering commitment to excellence, enhanced by Legendary Holdings' capabilities in creating top-tier apparel."

KC Tolliver, CEO of Legendary Holdings, LLC, added, "Joining forces with Weinbrenner Shoe Company and Thorogood® is a fantastic opportunity. We're dedicated to honoring Thorogood's storied legacy with our quality designs."

Legendary Holdings, LLC will oversee the product lifecycle and distribution, maintaining Thorogood's® commitment to quality. The exclusive Thorogood® apparel line emphasizes quality, durability, and style, offering essential pieces for both the outdoorsman and the worker. This partnership aims to expand Thorogood's® brand reach while preserving its tradition of craftsmanship and maintaining existing retail relationships.

The first collection will be available in Fall 2024 at select stores and online at [http://shop.thorogoodusa.com]. Stay tuned for the official launch details and be among the first to experience the next chapter in Thorogood's® celebrated history.

