Legendary HOT ROD Power Tour Returns June 9-15, 2018

Presented by Chevrolet Performance and driven by Continental Tire, HOT ROD Power Tour is widely considered to be the finest high-end hot rod-based automotive tour in the world, as performance car lovers join HOT ROD editors and photographers cruising through small town America.

HOT ROD Power Tour welcomes all makes and models of hot rods, street rods, custom trucks, muscle cars, and performance machines of every vintage and nameplate. For many, HOT ROD Power Tour is the ultimate vacation with friends and family. Those who travel from start to finish are considered the "Long Haulers," a title they proudly boast. The 2018 HOT ROD Power Tour anticipates more than 2,500 long-haul vehicles and over 4,000 "Long Haulers" on tour.

"HOT ROD Power Tour is the one car event on everyone's bucket list," said HOT ROD General Manager Jonathan Mill. "It's taking every automotive subculture and putting them together to cross the country in the ultimate cruise of camaraderie. Some of my best friends were met on HOT ROD Power Tour."

Seven Cities, Seven Days

The 2018 HOT ROD Power Tour will kick off on Saturday, June 9, in Bowling Green, Kentucky, at Beech Bend Raceway Park and roll through seven cities over the course of seven days.

The full list of HOT ROD Power Tour stops will include:

KICK-OFF on Saturday, June 9 : Beech Bend Raceway Park in Bowling Green, Kentucky .

: Beech Bend Raceway Park in . Sunday, June 10 : Chattanooga State Community College in Chattanooga, Tennessee .

: in . Monday, June 11 : Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Alabama .

: Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in . Tuesday, June 12 : Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, Georgia .

: Atlanta Motor Speedway in . Wednesday, June 13 : Darlington Raceway in Darlington, South Carolina .

: Darlington Raceway in . Thursday, June 14 : PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

: PNC Arena in FINALE on Friday, June 15 : zMAX Dragway in Concord, North Carolina .

At each stop, the 24th annual HOT ROD Power Tour will feature a colorful midway of mobile display rigs from more than 50 performance manufacturers and aftermarket specialists with opportunities to view the latest innovations and get expert advice. The main stage will feature entertainment, celebrities, games, and dozens of giveaways. Select locations will also feature Drag Strip Fun Runs and Autocross action.

For partnership opportunities including sponsorship and vendor information, contact Reed Morales at 714-227-2621 or rmorales@enthusiastnetwork.com.

Hotel Information

As HOT ROD Power Tour's official travel partner, Anthony Travel can assist with travel and hotel arrangements. Visit Anthony Travel's HOT ROD Power Tour website at www.anthonytravel.com/hot-rod-power-tour to get started on booking your trip. If you have questions, contact Anthony Travel at hotrod@anthonytravel.com or call 844-406-6850.

Registration Information and Spectator Tickets

Spectators can come out and witness the HOT ROD Power Tour spectacle at no gate admission cost (parking charges may apply in some locations). Participants may register a vehicle for just one day, two days, or for the best value the entire event as a "Long Hauler." Vehicle registration is open to any year, make, or model. Registration is open at hotrod.com. Participant pricing:

VIP PLATINUM - $2,250 (SOLD OUT)

- (SOLD OUT) GOLD CLUB - $375 (SOLD OUT)

- (SOLD OUT) LONG-HAULER - $129 ( $160 after June 1 )

- ( after ) MULTI-DAY - $129 ( $160 after June 1 )

- ( after ) SINGLE-DAY - $45 ( $50 after June 1 )

For more information, follow HOT ROD Power Tour at hotrod.com; Facebook: facebook.com/hotrodmag; Twitter: twitter.com/hotrodmagazine; email powertour@hotrod.com.

CONTACT: Jessica Redden, 1-317-275-2052, jredden@bohlsengroup.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/legendary-hot-rod-power-tour-returns-june-9-15-2018-300627371.html

SOURCE TEN