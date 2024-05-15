Legendary Lineup Unveiled By Blue Note Jazz Festival for The Black Radio Experience with Artist In Residence Robert Glasper

Headliners Include John Legend, Jill Scott, and André 3000 Plus More To Grace Napa Valley

Celebrate Black Culture with over 30+ Artists

NAPA VALLEY, Calif., May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Note Entertainment Group and Black Radio Productions are thrilled to unveil the highly anticipated lineup for their newly announced Napa Valley event, Blue Note Jazz Festival Presents: The Black Radio Experience, hosted by Sway Calloway. The festival will take place from August 30th to September 1st at the illustrious The Meritage Resort & Spa .

Inspired by the event's Artist In Residence, Grammy-winning Robert Glasper, The Black Radio Experience is an immersive journey into the soul of music, transcending boundaries and celebrating the rich tapestry of Black culture. Headliners include John Legend, Jill Scott and André 3000, and performances by Andra Day, Common, Nile Rodgers, Ledisi and more.

"Every year our festival in Napa brings a unique vibe, and this year we are bringing you the Black Radio Experience during Labor Day weekend with a dope list of artists for an exclusive hang," said Robert Glapser.

Additional talent includes: Tank and The Bangas, Cimafunk, Marcus Miller, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Madlib, Christian McBride, Pete Rock, Joel Ross, Terrace Martin, Jahi Sundance, Kendrick Scott, Derrick Hodge, Marsha Ambrosius, Eric Roberson, RC & The Gritz, DJ Aktive, Bryan Michael-Cox, Musiq Soulchild and more.

"This year's event promises an even more boutique, intimate, and exclusive vibe than ever before, presenting an unparalleled caliber of iconic artists," said Alex Kurland, Director of Programming of Blue Note. "Robert Glasper's vision and inspiration shape the talent and tone of the entire experience," stated Kurland.

Attendees will experience three days full of sensational performances across two stages and a wine cave venue with music icons against the stunning backdrop of Napa Valley. Indulge in scrumptious food, step into the wine garden, or enjoy exclusive events like intimate after-parties and a can't miss pool party, all while staying in luxurious accommodations at The Meritage Resort & Spa. Influenced by the Mission-style architecture of a modern vineyard, the newly redesigned Meritage Resort & Spa provides a plush and convenient festival experience within Napa Valley's largest resort sprawled across 36 gorgeous acres.

Indulge in a variety of food and beverage experiences, including Chef Darryl Bell's 'In the Vineyard' Stateline Road Smokehouse, where he combines his Kansas City roots with Michelin training for an unparalleled culinary adventure. Additionally, The Meritage will offer its own breakfast and dinner buffets, along with Napa Valley's newest premier steakhouse, Ember Steak, for all three days of the event and with more exclusive food experiences to come.

Secure your ultimate VIP experience and choose from three exclusive hotel and ticket packages. Choose from The Meritage Resort & Spa Package starting from $2,250 per person*, The Grand Reserve Package from $2,700 per person*, or indulge in the premium Grand Reserve with Stage View Package starting from $3,400 per person*, featuring a balcony view of the festival main stage for an unparalleled concert experience.

Don't miss your chance to be part of this incredible celebration of music, culture, and community. Hotel and ticket packages are on sale now with three-day GA passes starting at $499 going on sale Thursday, May 16, 2024 at 9AM PST/12PM EST. See HERE for hotel packages and additional info. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit The Black Radio Experience website .

ABOUT THE BLUE NOTE JAZZ CLUB

A cultural institution since 1981, the Blue Note Jazz Club in New York City has become one of the premiere venues in the world. While jazz is at its core, the Blue Note continues to broaden its offerings with a mission to spotlight contemporary artists across all musical styles, backgrounds and cultures. The club and its sister institutions worldwide continue to draw massive household names with frequent surprise appearances from superstars like Stevie Wonder, Tony Bennett, Quincy Jones, Dave Chapelle, Chris Rock and more. Blue Note owns and operates New York's Blue Note Jazz Club, Sony Hall and Arthur's Tavern; D.C.'s The Howard Theatre; and Blue Note Jazz Clubs Worldwide, which includes venues in Milan, Italy; Honolulu, HI; Beijing and Shanghai, China; Tokyo and Nagoya, Japan; Napa, CA; and Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, Brazil.

ABOUT ROBERT GLASPER

Robert Glasper is the leader of a new sonic paradigm with a career that bridges musical and artistic genres. To date, he boasts five Grammy wins, including Best R&B Album for Black Radio III in 2023, and 14 nominations across 11 categories, an Emmy Award for his song for Ava Duvernay's critically hailed documentary 13th with Common and Karriem Riggins, and a Peabody Award for his Composition of "Mr. Soul!" His work and accolades bridge all aspects of the music business, from live touring to film scoring, composing and producing. The ongoing Black Radio series has since become Glasper's calling card, upholding a place at the heart of a trailblazing community: from long-time sonic brothers yasiin bey and Bilal, to legends including Ledisi, Lupe Fiasco, Jill Scott, and Erykah Badu. Robtober, his annual world-famous Blue Note residency, celebrated its fifth anniversary last fall. Glasper is an artist at the heart of a moment—and a movement—to champion Black music, Black people, and the possibility of a better future.

ABOUT THE BLACK RADIO EXPERIENCE

The Blue Note Jazz Festival's Black Radio Experience is a celebration of the rich tapestry of Black culture. It's the power of music transcending boundaries and forging new bonds, with Napa Valley as its canvas. We're taking you on an unforgettable journey featuring food, wine, comedy – and of course – great music and vibes. With renowned, GRAMMY-winning musician Robert Glasper at the helm, The Black Radio Experience will be the premier Labor Day weekend celebration for the cultured, suave, and sophisticated. This exclusive weekend getaway is an unparalleled celebration of artistry, highlighting signature culinary events, wine tastings, and artist-led experiences.

